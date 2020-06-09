Come and support Rock Paper Shotgun’s Black Lives Matter charity stream

As people across the globe gather to protest against systemic racism and police brutality, the RPS Video Team has decided to use its platform to amplify Black voices in the gaming community and raise support for Black communities. This Tuesday we’ve invited Tianna Mercedes to host a Call of Duty: Warzone stream on our YouTube channel. Not only will she give our audience a rare taste of someone who can actually play games well, but she will raising money for the NAACP.

Obviously, the first thing you should do is head over to Tianna’s channel and subscribe. You can do that here. She streams a lot of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare, where she achieves more in one match than I’ve achieved in 10 years of playing Call of Duty. Once you’ve subscribed to her channel, you can head over to the scheduled stream and set a reminder of when it starts.

You can also hit play on the video here at any point and hit the “Set reminder” button that will appear:



You could even get your donation in early, if you’d like. Otherwise we’d love to have you join Tianna at 4pm on Tuesday for a few hours of parachuting into certain doom in the name of a good cause. And stay tuned for another charity stream later in the week. Details to follow…