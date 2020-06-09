Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
5

Elite Dangerous fleet carriers are live now

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

9th June 2020 / 5:07PM

Fleet carriers have been officially brought over to Elite Dangerous proper, following their two beta tests over the last few months.

Judging by the announcement they’ll work much as they did during the second beta, effectively giving players their own space station to dock up to 16 ships at. They can be moved around the galaxy (though not piloted) by burning expensive tritium fuel, potentially up to 500 light years at a time.

I remain doubtful that they’ll make much difference to most players. Which isn’t something I enjoyed saying last month. But I also speculated that they were intended partly as groundwork for next year’s big expansion. Since then, Frontier have revealed that said expansion, now titled Odyssey, will be about clomping about on the surface of planets on foot, as an explorer or for fighting FPS battles. Perhaps the fleet carriers will slot into those systems better than they do the game’s existing ones.

In any case, players who have a less lukewarm reaction to the fleet carriers can buy one for keeps from today, assuming they’ve saved up a hefty 5 billion spacequid plus the tens of millions in weekly maintenance for whatever services you enable on board. That upfront cost gets refunded if you decommission it, so there’s room to back out later if you’re on the fence.

Less wealthy players will probably find the carriers of other players handy now and then, since they can be opened to the public for use as a market, shipyard, or exploration data registry. They could potentially be a pretty convenient pop up shop if placed in the right spot.

Otherwise, it’s a humdrum update offering little more than bugfixes. The exception, however, is an update to CQC, the PvP deathmatch mode. It’ll now be possible to queue for matches from within the main game, instead of having to log out and back in and then sit around waiting. You can view the full patch notes here.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

Nocturnal remembrer of ancient oddities and curator of unlikely treasures. When not destroying roguelikes with her laser eyes Sin can be found muttering to basils and probably moving house again.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Elite: Dangerous

Going Deep On Deep Space

143

Elite Dangerous will let you go outside in Odyssey expansion

63

Fly Elite Dangerous fleet carriers in beta from Monday

11

Elite Dangerous' massive Fleet Carriers may finally take off in June

17

Latest articles

Destiny 2 announces next three expansions, and plans to revive old D1 content

21

How esports photographers are using in-game capture in place of live events

First person shooter

3

Save up to 75% on Total War games with Humble's Total War week

5

SnowRunner has added a new map, Rift

4