Persona devs Atlus have a PC announcement this weekend

Atlus, the makers of games including Persona and Trauma Center, are teasing that they might have more games coming to PC. They’ve said they’ll have something to show during the PC Gaming Show, Saturday’s newsblast stream organised by cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer, and I dearly hope it’s PC releases for Persona. The long-running RPG series is about high school students drawn into supernatural mysteries, balancing regular life by day and battling spookies by night. They are: good. An enhanced version of Persona 5 came out on PlayStation 4 only in March so saaay that might be a good place to start.

“We’ve got some exciting news to share at the PC Gaming Show, this Saturday, June 13th!” Atlus tweeted last night. They also pointed people to their new creator page on Steam so hey, whatever they’re announcing won’t be Epic-exclusive. Come on, Persona!

Persona is a high school RPG. You study, work part-time jobs, take tests, hang out with friends, run around town, and do that teen stuff. It’s also a dungeon-crawling RPG, sending characters into a metaphysical plane where their psyches manifest in supernatural powers. In Persona 5, the teens become the Phantom Thieves, a group of masked vigilantes stealing the causes of people’s bad behaviour from their hearts.



That UI is so damn stylish. I’d like to see Persona 4 too, a game I’ve seen a fair bit of from pals playing but never touched myself. Persona games are huge so I wouldn’t expect Atlus to wham them all out at once, though that hasn’t slowed Sega’s pace with the long-overdue PC releases of Yakuza.

I do also hope we’ll see Catherine: Full Body, Atlus’s revamp of the 2011 romance-o-horror platformer. For some reason, they brought the original version of Catherine to PC in 2019, only four months before Full Body debuted on PS4. I have no idea why they didn’t just wait and give us the better version. See our Catherine Classic review for more on the game, including some distasteful bits that were toned down in Full Body.

The PC Gaming Show will start at 7pm UK time (11am Pacific) on Saturday. See our E3 stream schedule for the full scoop on the quadrillion announcement streams over the coming weeks and months.