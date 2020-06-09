Slash $850 off an Alienware RTX 2070 laptop with this nifty coupon

Spending $1400 on a gaming laptop is a big chunk of money in anyone’s book, but if I told you said laptop normally costs $2250, I think you’d agree that’s a pretty sweet deal all the same. Well, you can do just that over on Dell US at the moment, where their $2250 Alienware M15 R1 gaming laptop can currently be snapped up for $1400 with the voucher code AWM15R102. Just add it to your basket, enter the code at checkout and $850 will magically melt off the cost of it. Yes. Please.

According to the details of the coupon, it’s valid until the end of July but can only be used once per customer. As if you were planning on buying five, anyway…

So what do you get for your money? A whole lot of power, that’s what. The 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H chip is getting on a bit these days, but it’s still more than capable of delivering buckets of processing power for games and creative tasks alike, and you also get 16GB of 2666MHz DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

But what really sets it apart from other, normally $1400 gaming laptops is the GPU. The Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q chip is almost top of the range, and supports ray tracing to really make the graphics sparkle – and given the 15.6in screen is a 1920×1080 affair, you should be pushing high frame rates with or without the fancy ray-tracing effects. But if you choose fps over quality, then the 144Hz refresh rates will help you get the most bang for your buck.

What does this mean in real life? Well, helpfully Dell gives some insights into that on the listing. The site reckons you’ll get 150fps at 1080p in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, 110fps in Gears 5, and over 80fps in Metro Exodus, so this is a laptop that doesn’t really break a sweat with today’s most demanding titles. What’s more, with an RTX 2070 under the hood, it’s not likely to struggle too much with tomorrow’s challenges either.

Make no mistake: this is still a pricey laptop. But for the money, it represents very good value. If you’d rather keep your budget to under $1000, though, then be sure to check our regularly updated Budget gaming laptop deals round-up for all the best gaming laptop deals under a grand.