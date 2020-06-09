This MSI gaming laptop is a bit of a bargain at £799

If you’re in the UK and have been looking for some great Budget gaming laptop deals, then there’s one laptop deal that stands head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to value for money. It’s the MSI Alpha 15, available for £799 from Scan. Down from its original £1099, this 15.6in laptop has great specs and comes with a load of free goodies.

In terms of specs, you’re getting a 1920×1080 resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD and a Radeon RX 5500M GPU, making it an ideal gaming laptop for 1080p play.

Given the screen is a 120Hz 1080p number, so you should get a decent number of frames per second on all but the most taxing games around, and while the 8GB of RAM may seem a little stingy, the specs show this can be upgraded at a later date, as it technically supports up to 64GB (or two 32GB sticks).

And if all that wasn’t enough for just under £800, then the final cherry on this delicious deals cake are the three freebies Scan are throwing in as well. Don’t get too excited, because said freebies are of distinctly variable quality. But in order of usefulness, you get:

An MSI gaming headset

A Port Designs laptop bag

An MSI gaming mouse pad (a bit weird for a laptop without a mouse, but hey)

A Scan baseball cap (“worth £9.99”, though your definition of “worth” may vary)

An MSI Alpha 15 keychain

Okay, you may have started to zone out in the bottom half of that list, but this is still a great value gaming laptop for the money. Of course, if you want to see what else is available in this kind of price range, then make sure you have a read of our regularly updated Budget gaming laptop deals hub for more gaming laptop deals under £1000 / $1000 in both the UK and US.