Valorant Reyna guide - 20 tips on how to pop off as Reyna

Reyna is the latest and arguably greatest agent to be added to the Valorant characters roster. Hailing from Mexico, she has the highest 1v5 potential of any character we’ve seen so far, thanks to her aggressive playstyle and high snowballing potential. Our Valorant Reyna guide will walk you through each of her abilities in turn, with top-tier tips on how to master each one.

Reyna abilities overview

Before we begin, let’s make sure we’re all clear on each of Reyna’s fascinating abilities. Consult the table, and meet me below when you’re ready:

Devour | Signature | 4 charges (shared with Dismiss) | Costs 100c each Instantly consume a nearby soul orb, rapidly healing for a short duration. Health gained through this skill exceeding 100 will decay over time. If Empress is active, this skill will automatically cast and not consume the Soul Orb. Dismiss | Purchasable | 4 charges (shared with Devour) | Costs 100c each Instantly consume a nearby Soul Orb, becoming intangible for a short duration. If Empress is active, also become invisible. Leer | Purchasable | 2 charges | Costs 200c Equip an ethereal, destructible eye. Activate to cast the eye a short distance forward. The eye will Nearsight all enemies who look at it. Empress | Ultimate | 6 charges Instantly enter a frenzy, increasing firing, equip and reload speed dramatically. Gain infinite charges of Soul Harvest abilities. Scoring a kill renews the duration.

Now let’s go over each ability one at a time, and arm you with as many little-known tips and tricks as possible for each one.

Reyna tips – Devour

Despite sharing the same pool of charges, in most (but not all!) cases Devour is much more useful than Dismiss. The heal is extremely rapid and should be used to keep you in the fight so you can snowball as much as possible. Once Devour has maxed out your ordinary health, it will grant you temporary health (the purple text next to your health) such that your health, armour, and temporary health together add up to 150. So in essence, the purple text temporarily heals lost armour. But this temporary health will deplete extremely quickly after the effect ends. Using Devour creates a line of purple energy between you and the orb you devoured. This line can’t be broken until the effect ends, no matter how far away you get from the orb. Be careful of this, because enemies can easily use this line to pinpoint your location, even through walls.

Reyna tips – Dismiss

While Dismiss only renders you intangible for a short duration, you can tactically cut the effect even quicker by pressing your ability button again, allowing you to get back into the fight even quicker. Whether you cancel the ability early or let it run its course, there is a hefty wind-down animation associated with Dismiss, so it should really be used for escaping rather than initiating. You should aim to end the effect out of sight of any enemies. Dismiss is designed to deny trades, which means to prevent the enemy team from killing you immediately after you kill one or more of them. As Reyna you should aim to force 1v1 fights, but if you find yourself outnumbered then Dismiss is an excellent panic button. While intangible, you are immune to all damage – even the spike explosion. Obviously this is rather a niche piece of information, but it’s worth remembering.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Reyna tips – Leer

First thing to remember: Leer goes through walls. So the obvious, most common, and strongest use for this power is to use it much like Phoenix’s or Breach’s flashes: throw it through a corner, and peek once it’s up and the enemies there are blinded. Unlike other blinding or flashing abilities in Valorant, the eye of Leer not only needs to have line of sight with an enemy, but it also needs to be within that enemy’s vision (i.e. on their screen) to blind them. Leer doesn’t blind you or your allies – the effect only applies to enemies. Which makes it excellent as an initiation ability; but be careful lest you become too predictable with your peeking round corners after throwing out the eye. Leer can be shot once by an enemy with any weapon to destroy the eye and end the effect. So you should generally aim Leer as far upwards as possible while still keeping it in the enemy’s field of view. That way, they’ll have to move their crosshair from head-height to shoot it, disrupting them further and making them more vulnerable to your attack. You should aim to cast Leer in such a way that enemies can’t look at you without also looking at the eye. Your best bet is to cast the eye somewhere above you, because it’ll be very difficult for an enemy to see you without also being blinded. Because Leer blocks a single shot, it can theoretically be used as short-lived protection against certain one-shot abilities, such as Raze’s ultimate.

Reyna ultimate tips – Empress

From our testing, it seems as though Empress increases your firing rate with any weapon by around 33-35%, making it quite a bit more potent than Brimstone’s Stim Beacon. Using Reyna’s ult to turn yourself into a snowballing whirlwind of destruction is a bit of a waste when there’s only one or two enemies left. Empress is probably your team’s greatest chance when heavily outnumbered, so try to save it for such moments. While Empress is active, killing an enemy will instantly activate the heal effect of Devour, without you having to actually cast it or use up the orb. This means you can also use Devour on the same kill, which (while Empress is active) turns you invisible as well as invulnerable. Using Dismiss on an orb that is healing you will end the heal effect. There are obviously a lot of applications for the invisibility associated with Reyna’s Empress/Dismiss combo, but one of the most useful is to peek around a corner while invisible, spot enemies, hide again for the wind-down animation, then peek again, this time with the knowledge of the enemy’s exact whereabouts.

Some additional Reyna tips

Like all Duelists, Reyna’s role is thinning out the enemy team at any stage of a round. But Reyna in particular thrives on 1v1s, because she can heal immediately after a kill before moving onto the next encounter. Reyna doesn’t like being outnumbered, so try to force 1v1s whenever possible with good positioning and ability usage. Hanging back and letting allies score kills means you aren’t making good use of Reyna’s abilities, and might as well be using a different agent. Reyna is meant to be played aggressively.

With that, we’ll conclude this Valorant Reyna guide. But we’ve got plenty more to offer for any Valorant player looking to increase their skill and knowledge! Click any of the links below to head over to a different Valorant guide.