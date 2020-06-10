Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Europa Universalis IV's new Emperor expansion and a free update both out now

Lauren Morton

Contributor

10th June 2020 / 9:01PM

The game that’s spawned more offspring than some actual emperors has popped out another. Them strategy game folks at Paradox Interactive have released the new Emperor expansion for Europa Universalis IV. It’s all about keeping the faith and controlling the people with new Pope abilities to help you stand against revolutions. Alongside the new expansion is a free update for all EU4 players.

According to Paradox, the new expansion “focuses on improving the game experience for European nations, adding greater depth for the Catholic states and a more energetic and interactive Holy Roman Empire.” Popes can appoint Cardinals, collect tithes, sway the souls of the populace, and other such religious figure things.

You’re up against the coming tide of the Protestant Reformation, including the new Hussite faith in Bohemia that can embrace heresy in the early game and stand against the Pope. Alongside that threat are more dangerous revolutions that you’ll need to either contain or embrace. That bit’s maybe awful close to home at the moment.

As for the free update, Paradox say that it makes changes to the map, estates, mercenary recruitment, and more. Specifically, the Mercenary system now uses Mercenary Companies instead of Mercenary Regiments. Looks like they’ve added quite a chunk of new missions as well: 10 for Franconia, 9 for the Palatinate, 8 for Flanders and Brabant, and so on.

You can read the rest of the exhaustive patch notes over on Paradox’s forum.

Europa Universalis IV: Emperor is out now on Steam and the Paradox Store for £16/€20/$20.

