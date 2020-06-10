Medieval battler Chivalry 2 will have cross-platform multiplayer for PC and consoles

Medieval fight ’em up Chivalry 2 took to the field today with a new trailer to announce its console releases. More important to us PC folk is that you’ll be able to play with any of your console-playing friends out on the battlefield. Chivalry 2 will have cross-platform mutliplayer for all console and PC players.

As with the original, Chivalry 2 puts you on battlefields full of other tin can-clad warriors all hacking at one another’s limbs. Torn Banner Studios say that the sequel will have you taking on battlefields with 64 other players. “Catapults tear the earth apart as you lay siege to castles, set fire to villages and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of Team Objective maps,” they say.

It is grand to see more games announcing cross-play across every platform this year. Some friends just can’t be talked into investing in a PC machine, you know?



I you want to see more sword action, here’s some Chivalry 2 alpha gameplay from PAX East earlier this year. There is, of course, blood everywhere.

You’ll find Chivalry 2 on the Epic Games Store when it launches later this year and likely elsewhere when that usual year of exclusivity ends.

You can check out the E3 2020 tag to find more of our coverage on this year’s not actually E3 livestreams and trailers.