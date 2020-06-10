Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
4

Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm shooter with some serious metal vocalists

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

10th June 2020 / 10:06PM

Singers from melodic death metal bands including Arch Enemy, Soilwork, and Dark Tranquillity come together to shout in Metal: Hellsinger, a new FPS about blasting demons in time to the music. Sounds a bit like Crypt Of The Necrodancer but way more \m/etal, as I believe the kids said in 2002. See some of the shouty violence in the announcement trailer.

There you are, trying to shoot through the demon hordes of hell, doing violence along with the soundtrack. “The more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause,” the blurb explains. Along with a story campaign, it’ll have leaderboards and a challenge mode. The action in this trailer doesn’t look to have much oomph, though they say this is pre-alpha so there’s a long way to go and plenty of time for polish.

Growlers lined up include Matt Heafy of Trivium, Mikael Stanne of Dark Tranquillity, Björn Strid of Soilwork, and Alissa White-Gluz Arch Enemy. It’s like my teenage years all over again.

Hellsinger is being made by The Outsiders under the eye of David Goldfarb, who was the lead designer of Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3 and former game director of Payday 2. The Outsiders were previously making Darkborn, but officially declared that cancelled in April.

Published by Funcom, Metal: Hellsinger is coming to Steam in 2021, plus Xbox and PlayStation. See its website for more. The Ian Games Network gang talked with Goldfarb on their Summer of Gaming stream too:

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Borderlands 3's next DLC has a Bastion-y narrator

1

Mortal Shell shows off its Souls-inspired action

Space sandbox MMO Dual Universe shows off its ship battles

Size up Yakuza: Like A Dragon's turn-based battles in this new interview

Latest articles

Borderlands 3's next DLC has a Bastion-y narrator

1

Mortal Shell shows off its Souls-inspired action

Space sandbox MMO Dual Universe shows off its ship battles

Size up Yakuza: Like A Dragon's turn-based battles in this new interview