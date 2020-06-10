Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm shooter with some serious metal vocalists

Singers from melodic death metal bands including Arch Enemy, Soilwork, and Dark Tranquillity come together to shout in Metal: Hellsinger, a new FPS about blasting demons in time to the music. Sounds a bit like Crypt Of The Necrodancer but way more \m/etal, as I believe the kids said in 2002. See some of the shouty violence in the announcement trailer.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



There you are, trying to shoot through the demon hordes of hell, doing violence along with the soundtrack. “The more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause,” the blurb explains. Along with a story campaign, it’ll have leaderboards and a challenge mode. The action in this trailer doesn’t look to have much oomph, though they say this is pre-alpha so there’s a long way to go and plenty of time for polish.

Growlers lined up include Matt Heafy of Trivium, Mikael Stanne of Dark Tranquillity, Björn Strid of Soilwork, and Alissa White-Gluz Arch Enemy. It’s like my teenage years all over again.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Hellsinger is being made by The Outsiders under the eye of David Goldfarb, who was the lead designer of Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3 and former game director of Payday 2. The Outsiders were previously making Darkborn, but officially declared that cancelled in April.

Published by Funcom, Metal: Hellsinger is coming to Steam in 2021, plus Xbox and PlayStation. See its website for more. The Ian Games Network gang talked with Goldfarb on their Summer of Gaming stream too:



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings

