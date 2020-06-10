Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Minecraft Dungeons armor guide: every perk listed

Best armor for your hero

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

10th June 2020 / 10:18AM

Featured post Minecraft Dungeons armor

Without decent armor, it’s going to be quite difficult to survive the labyrinthine levels of Minecraft Dungeons. There’s a surprising number of different types of armor available, and they all give significant bonuses.

Some armor is focused on allowing your hero to take more hits from foes, while others give bonuses like give extra arrows or reduce cool down for artefacts. If you’re trying to make a particular build, it’s important to know which kinds of armor will bolster the abilities you want to improve.

Minecraft Dungeons armor guide

This Minecraft Dungeons armor guide lists every known armor in the game, including their armor perks and which armor type the unique items are based on.

This guide includes details on armor unlocked at higher difficulty modes, namely Adventurer and Apocalypse modes respectively.

You can also have a look at our Minecraft Dungeons best builds guide for specific builds for your hero.

Minecraft Dungeons armor list

Since you can only equip one piece of armor at any time, it’s vital that you know what each one does so you know which level to look for it. Armor can also come with up to three choices for enchantments, and we just so happen to have a full armor enchantment list in our Minecraft Dungeons enchantments guide.

Here is the full Minecraft Dungeons armor list, with all the armor we’ve found. It includes the list of perks that any armor has, as well as their basic armor type. Defensive bonuses to health scales up with the total power level, so they are not listed.

Armor Armor type Perk 1 Perk 2 Perk 3  
Hunter's Armor Hunter's Armor +10 arrows per bundle +30% ranged damage
Wolf Armor Wolf Armor +20% weapon damage boost aura Health potions heal nearby allies
Spelunker's Armor Spelunker's Armor +20% weapon damage boost aura Gives you a pet bat
Scale Armor Scale Armor 35% damage reduction +30% melee damage
Evocation Robe Evocation Robe -25% artefact cooldown +15% movespeed aura
Mercenary Armor Mercenary Armor 35% damage reduction +20% weapon damage boost aura
Reinforced Mail Reinforced Mail 35% damage reduction 30% chance to negate hits 100% longer roll cooldown
Plate Armor Plate Armor 30% chance to negate hits 35% damage reduction 100% longer roll cooldown
Thief Armor Thief Armor +25% melee attack speed
Grim Armor Grim Armor +100% souls gathered 3% life steal aura
Mystery Armor Mystery Armor 10% damage reduction -40% potion cooldown
Phantom Armor Phantom Armor +100% souls gathered +30% ranged damage
Soul Robe Soul Robe +100% souls gathered +50% artefact damage
Dark Armor Dark Armor +100% souls gathered 35% damage reduction
Guard's Armor Guard's Armor *-25% artefact cooldown +10% arrows per bundle
Champion's Armor Champion's Armor 35% damage reduction Mobs target you more -40% potion cooldown
Archer's Armor Hunter's Armor +15% movespeed aura +10 arrows per bundle +30% ranged damage
Battle Robe Battle Robe -25% artefact cooldown +30% melee damage
Cave Crawler Spelunker Armor +20% weapon damage boost aura Gives you a pet bat +50% artefact damage
Ember Robe Evocation Robe -25% artefact cooldown +15% move speed aura Burns nearby enemies
Fox Armor Wolf Armor 30% chance to negate hits (Unique) +20% weapon damage boost aura Health potions heal nearby allies
Frost Bite Phantom Armor +30% ranged damage +100% souls gathered Spawns a snowy companion
Full Metal Armor Plate Armor 30% chance to negate hits 35% damage reduction 100% longer roll cooldown +30% melee damage
Highland Armor Scale Armor +30% melee damage 35% damage reduction Gains speed after dodge
Souldancer Robe Soul Robe +100% souls gathered +50% artefact damage 30% chance to negate hits
Spider Armor Thief Armor +25% melee attack speed 3% life steal aura
Splendid Robe Battle Robe -25% artefact cooldown +30% melee damage +50% artefact damage
Stalwart Armor Reinforced Armor 35% damage reduction 30% chance to negate hits 100% longer roll cooldown Potion use boosts defence
Wither Armor Dark Armor 35% damage reduction +100% souls gathered 3% life steal aura

Minecraft Dungeons armor

Minecraft Dungeons guide series

Thanks for reading our Minecraft Dungeons armor guide. You’ll find plenty more guides for the game in the section below, so do check them out.

