Minecraft Dungeons armor guide: every perk listed

Without decent armor, it’s going to be quite difficult to survive the labyrinthine levels of Minecraft Dungeons. There’s a surprising number of different types of armor available, and they all give significant bonuses.

Some armor is focused on allowing your hero to take more hits from foes, while others give bonuses like give extra arrows or reduce cool down for artefacts. If you’re trying to make a particular build, it’s important to know which kinds of armor will bolster the abilities you want to improve.

Minecraft Dungeons armor guide

This Minecraft Dungeons armor guide lists every known armor in the game, including their armor perks and which armor type the unique items are based on.

This guide includes details on armor unlocked at higher difficulty modes, namely Adventurer and Apocalypse modes respectively.

You can also have a look at our Minecraft Dungeons best builds guide for specific builds for your hero.

Minecraft Dungeons armor list

Since you can only equip one piece of armor at any time, it’s vital that you know what each one does so you know which level to look for it. Armor can also come with up to three choices for enchantments, and we just so happen to have a full armor enchantment list in our Minecraft Dungeons enchantments guide.

Here is the full Minecraft Dungeons armor list, with all the armor we’ve found. It includes the list of perks that any armor has, as well as their basic armor type. Defensive bonuses to health scales up with the total power level, so they are not listed.

Armor Armor type Perk 1 Perk 2 Perk 3 Hunter's Armor Hunter's Armor +10 arrows per bundle +30% ranged damage Wolf Armor Wolf Armor +20% weapon damage boost aura Health potions heal nearby allies Spelunker's Armor Spelunker's Armor +20% weapon damage boost aura Gives you a pet bat Scale Armor Scale Armor 35% damage reduction +30% melee damage Evocation Robe Evocation Robe -25% artefact cooldown +15% movespeed aura Mercenary Armor Mercenary Armor 35% damage reduction +20% weapon damage boost aura Reinforced Mail Reinforced Mail 35% damage reduction 30% chance to negate hits 100% longer roll cooldown Plate Armor Plate Armor 30% chance to negate hits 35% damage reduction 100% longer roll cooldown Thief Armor Thief Armor +25% melee attack speed Grim Armor Grim Armor +100% souls gathered 3% life steal aura Mystery Armor Mystery Armor 10% damage reduction -40% potion cooldown Phantom Armor Phantom Armor +100% souls gathered +30% ranged damage Soul Robe Soul Robe +100% souls gathered +50% artefact damage Dark Armor Dark Armor +100% souls gathered 35% damage reduction Guard's Armor Guard's Armor *-25% artefact cooldown +10% arrows per bundle Champion's Armor Champion's Armor 35% damage reduction Mobs target you more -40% potion cooldown Archer's Armor Hunter's Armor +15% movespeed aura +10 arrows per bundle +30% ranged damage Battle Robe Battle Robe -25% artefact cooldown +30% melee damage Cave Crawler Spelunker Armor +20% weapon damage boost aura Gives you a pet bat +50% artefact damage Ember Robe Evocation Robe -25% artefact cooldown +15% move speed aura Burns nearby enemies Fox Armor Wolf Armor 30% chance to negate hits (Unique) +20% weapon damage boost aura Health potions heal nearby allies Frost Bite Phantom Armor +30% ranged damage +100% souls gathered Spawns a snowy companion Full Metal Armor Plate Armor 30% chance to negate hits 35% damage reduction 100% longer roll cooldown +30% melee damage Highland Armor Scale Armor +30% melee damage 35% damage reduction Gains speed after dodge Souldancer Robe Soul Robe +100% souls gathered +50% artefact damage 30% chance to negate hits Spider Armor Thief Armor +25% melee attack speed 3% life steal aura Splendid Robe Battle Robe -25% artefact cooldown +30% melee damage +50% artefact damage Stalwart Armor Reinforced Armor 35% damage reduction 30% chance to negate hits 100% longer roll cooldown Potion use boosts defence Wither Armor Dark Armor 35% damage reduction +100% souls gathered 3% life steal aura

