Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
7

Sega's forgotten mascot, Alex Kidd is returning with a remake

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

10th June 2020 / 10:22PM

Back when Sonic was just a twinkle in Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle’s eye, Sega’s jumpy mascot was a squat lad named Alex Kidd. Then the 90s came roaring in with their rude ‘tude, the Mega Drive launched with controllers shaped like throwing weapons, and the little boy was just not cool enough. Poor lad. If you feel he was done a great injustice, you might be thrilled to hear that his greatest adventure is being remade as Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX. Announced today, it’s coming next year, and you can see it below right now.

The makers say Miracle World DX has all the original’s levels plus some new ones, all done up with new graphics, sound, and mysterious “gameplay improvements”. A Boss Rush mode is bashed in too. Neatly, it will have to option to switch into a ‘Retro Mode’ recreating the original look whenever you want, a bit like in Halo’s remakes.

Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX is coming to Steam in 2021, expected by the end of March. It’s made by Jankenteam with Merge Games, who are also publishing it. The game will be on Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation too.

I never knew anyone who had a Sega Master System so 80s platforming to me was more defined by odd British characters like Dizzy, an egg. America, you wouldn’t believe the things we saw. But perhaps you might be thrilled by the return of our Kidd, and have plenty to tell us all about him?

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Borderlands 3's next DLC has a Bastion-y narrator

1

Mortal Shell shows off its Souls-inspired action

Space sandbox MMO Dual Universe shows off its ship battles

Size up Yakuza: Like A Dragon's turn-based battles in this new interview

Latest articles

Borderlands 3's next DLC has a Bastion-y narrator

1

Mortal Shell shows off its Souls-inspired action

Space sandbox MMO Dual Universe shows off its ship battles

Size up Yakuza: Like A Dragon's turn-based battles in this new interview