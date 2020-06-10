Sega's forgotten mascot, Alex Kidd is returning with a remake

Back when Sonic was just a twinkle in Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle’s eye, Sega’s jumpy mascot was a squat lad named Alex Kidd. Then the 90s came roaring in with their rude ‘tude, the Mega Drive launched with controllers shaped like throwing weapons, and the little boy was just not cool enough. Poor lad. If you feel he was done a great injustice, you might be thrilled to hear that his greatest adventure is being remade as Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX. Announced today, it’s coming next year, and you can see it below right now.



The makers say Miracle World DX has all the original’s levels plus some new ones, all done up with new graphics, sound, and mysterious “gameplay improvements”. A Boss Rush mode is bashed in too. Neatly, it will have to option to switch into a ‘Retro Mode’ recreating the original look whenever you want, a bit like in Halo’s remakes.

Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX is coming to Steam in 2021, expected by the end of March. It’s made by Jankenteam with Merge Games, who are also publishing it. The game will be on Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation too.

I never knew anyone who had a Sega Master System so 80s platforming to me was more defined by odd British characters like Dizzy, an egg. America, you wouldn’t believe the things we saw. But perhaps you might be thrilled by the return of our Kidd, and have plenty to tell us all about him?