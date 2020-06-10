Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Space sandbox MMO Dual Universe shows off its ship battles

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

10th June 2020 / 11:48PM

A new trailer for Dual Universe fresh out of notE3 gives a zappy look at the sandbox space MMO’s PvP action, with a few dozen players zipping around in ships they designed and built themselves. It’s flash and all, as notE3 trailers are, but also a bit weird because the sandbox has so, so, so much more than space battles. Even if spacebattles do have colourful lasers and therefore must be the best part.

That’s the new trailer hot off IGN’s Summer Of Gaming notE3 stream today. I’m no expert on E3 or notE3 (I never would have predicted cars descending from the ceiling) but I do think this sells the game short. It barely hints at what makes Dual Universe interesting: a giant sandbox world where you can build space stations, building giant factories on planets to feed the player-affected economy, programming systems on your creations, and all sorts of other things that I might have thought impractically ambitious a few years back. This trailer from April explains a lot more:

Dual Universe has been available in paid alpha since 2018. Access starts at €60. Our former Brendy spoke with developers Novaquark back in 2017, along with several other teams chasing the vision of a single-shard MMO.

