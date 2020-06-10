VR horror game Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife will share Vampire: The Masquerade's universe

The amount of punctuation in its name may be horrifying enough, but VR game Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife is planned as a proper horror game on its own merit. It’s based on the tabletop RPG Wraith: The Oblivion which shares the World Of Darkness universe with similarly punctuated Vampire: The Masquerade. Seriously, all these colons will murder me faster than any supernatural baddie.

“Set in the modern Barclay Mansion, players will take the perspective of a Wraith and unravel the many mysteries that await beyond the Shroud,” say Fast Travel Games. Barclay’s up in Vancouver, Canada, a bit north of setting-sibling Masquerade’s Seattle locale.

Like the tabletop game, Afterlife will put you in the spectral boots of a Wraith, a recently deceased ghoulie that’s stuck somewhere between the “true” afterlife and the living. You can get just a glimpse in the new teaser trailer below.



Fast Travel’s creative director Erik Odeldahl says “I am a massive fan of games like Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Alien: Isolation, and have always felt that the kind of narrative-driven, exploration-focused horror these titles deliver would be perfect for VR.”

Personally, horror games are frightening enough even without the screen strapped to my face. If you’re made of sterner stuff than me—and own one of them fancy headsets—Afterlife may be one to watch.

Fast Travel haven’t shared much more about Afterlife just yet, but say they’ll be revealing a gameplay trailer in August during Gamescom.