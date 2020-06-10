WD's Black SN750 SSD is going cheap at Amazon again

If you’re in the market for some great SSD deals, then you’ll be pleased to hear that WD’s Black SN750 SSD has had its price slashed yet again in both the UK and US, taking it back down to some of the wonderfully low prices we saw just a couple of weeks ago. If you missed out on the WD SSD deals action then, you’re in luck, as now is a great time to pick one up.

Starting with the WD Black SN750 deals in the UK, the regular, non-heatsink 250GB model has dropped from £65 back down to £53, while the 500GB version from £98 to £78 and the 1TB model from £160 to £145 over at Amazon.

If you’re after the fancy-looking heatsink model, which theoretically performs better for longer periods due to its superior cooling, then the 500GB one has dropped from £109 to £80 at Amazon, while the 1TB version has fallen from £191 to £170 over at Overclockers UK.

The WD Black SN750 deals in the US are slightly less dramatic, but are still quite a bit cheaper than they were last week. The 250GB model has dropped from $63 to $55, for example, while the 500GB model has gone from $80 to $70.

The heatsink versions has also fallen in price a little, from $100 to $90 for the 500GB model and $180 to $175 for the 1TB version. Bucking the trend like a jerk is the 1TB non-heatsink model – the only version to see a price increase of $15.

The WD Black SN750 range is the second best NVMe SSD you can buy at the moment. It’s a fraction slower than Samsung’s 970 Evo Plus range, but at these prices they’re significantly cheaper across the board, making them better value for money overall.

As a sense check, the cheapest price I found on the Samsung 970 Evo Plus range this morning was £67 / $75 for the 250GB model, and £104 / $120 for 500GB. So yes, absolutely stick with WD if money is a factor – and frankly at these prices it should be.