Werewolf: The Apocalypse gets a sharp new cinematic trailer

In case you need even more World Of Darkness universe headed your way after Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 and Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife, well here’s another. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is based on yet another of those grim tabletop RPGs. Cyanide Studio have popped out another trailer for the were ’em up.

There’s not a lot to learn in the new cinematic trailer but it’s quite stylish. Golly, that’s a lot of red. And are those wolves hanging out around heavy machinery?

“You are Cahal, a powerful Garou who chose to go into exile after losing control of his destructive rage,” say Cyanide. “You must master the three forms and powers of human, wolf and Crinos to punish those who defile Gaia, Mother Earth.” Crinos being the giant mega wolf, of course.



We heard a thing or two about Earthblood last year already on which bits from the tabletop game are being carried into the digital RPG.

“Werewolves, on the other hand, are giant hippies that want to hug trees, then possibly uproot them to use as clubs to smash evildoers, because evil makes them angry,” Dominic Tarason explained. “The rage system carries into conversations. If a conversation is going downhill or you get insulted, it builds up, but can be reduced by tapping out of conversations with a friendly fist to the face.”

Earthblood hasn’t announced a release date just yet but you can find it over on the Epic Games Store now.

