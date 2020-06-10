You can play Rainbow Six Siege for free this weekend

Ubisoft are fond of those Rainbow Six Siege free weekends, aren’t they? Another one has rolled around this month, letting players give the team-based tactical shooter a go for free from tomorrow until June 15th, and enticing you in with tantalising discounts should you find yourself wanting to own it. As usual, it’s the full game you’ll be getting access to for free, so you can try out all the maps and all the modes, and your progress will carry over should you decide to go in for purchase.

The free weekend discount is a pretty good one to be fair – if you buy R6 between the 11th and 17th of June you can get 70% off of the base game as well as the Deluxe, Gold and Ultimate editions. That puts the base game down to about a fiver on the Ubisoft store.

To further lure you in this weekend, if you own The Division 2 and take part in Siege’s freebie, you can bag yourself an outfit for your Division 2 agents so they can dress up as everyone’s favourite wall exploder, Thermite.

Those of us in the UK will be able to play Siege for free from 2pm BST tomorrow, and you can preload the game right now so you’re fully prepared. Find out more over on the game’s website.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



In other Rainbow Six Siege news, content for the game’s fifth year is releasing slowly but surely with the introduction of two new operators, Ace and Melusi. They’re both available to try out on Siege’s test server right now, along with a new secondary gadget for Defenders, the Proximity Alarm, as well as the reworked map of House.