Borderlands 3's next DLC has a Bastion-y narrator

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

11th June 2020 / 12:55AM

The third Borderlands 3 story DLC launches this month, named Bounty Of Blood, and today 2K gave a look at 14-minutes of action from the western-themed adventure. This being Borderlands, the bandits are riding mutant dinosaurs and our heroes saddle up on some kind of half-animal motorbike. It also has a curious unseen narrator who reminded me of a less-charming take on Bastion’s narrator. Come see/hear.

The DLC is off to a planet named Gehenna (so far, so western) to fight a gang of bandits named The Devil Riders (yup) who ride dinosaurs (oh!). While the last two DLCs have brought back old Borderlands characters, this is meant to bring a new cast of characters. Including that mysterious narrator who chimes with thoughts on places and people. Bastion didn’t invent narrators, of course, but it did have the best-voiced one. I probably can’t afford to Logan Cunningham’s fees to narrate my daily life, can I.

Bounty Of Blood is due to launch on June 25, coming in the season pass or sold separately for £12. After launching as an Epic Games Store timed exclusive, Borderlands 3 came to Steam in March.

A teeny bit of teaser art for DLC 4 when Gearbox announced Bounty Of Blood suggests it’ll focus on another returning character, Krieg, and might be a bit trippy.

