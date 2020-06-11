Catch up with The Escapist's packed Indie Showcase stream

We’re in the swing of it now, eh readers? Today’s kinda-sorta-E3 2020 streams are well underway, starting with The Escapist’s Indie Showcase earlier this afternoon. Fronted by that fast-talking internet lad from Zero Punctuation, the showcase kicked off today’s festivities with a flood of 80 game trailers over a 2-hour run-time. Frankly, that’s a lotta games, so here’s our rundown of what you may have missed.

There are a lotta trailers to catch up with, and you can replay them all here if you’re got a spare afternoon. But for brevity’s sake, let’s run through some of the event’s highlights, eh?



It was certainly an eclectic showcase, with trailers ranging from brand-new to almost a year old. But as we’ve already posted, the show started strong with Windbound, a gorgeous little open ocean Zelda-like from the folks who made Satellite Reign. We also saw new footage of We Are The Caretakers, an afrofuturist strategy under the narrative lead of RPS contributor (and my one-time dev partner) Xalavier Nelson Jr, set to open up a “limited” open beta on June 16th.

Long-elusive games like Röki and El Hijo also made their own fleeting appearances. Yes, they still look lovely. Yes, we’d still love to see release dates for either. There was also a truly exhaustive amount of cyberpunk (the genre, not the CD Projekt game). Frankly, I think it’s time to call a brief hiatus on rain-dappled streets and neon kanji signage, if only to give my eyes a rest.

Rather than piecing together whole new trailers, some devs on show chose to chat about their games instead. Screenshot Saturdays regular Minute Of Islands made a brief appearance in this regard, as did co-op bird ’em up KeyWe, following its brief showing a Wholesome Direct last month.

At a little over two hours long, The Escapist’s Indie Showcase certainly captured the spirit of this perpetual summer of E3. We’ve put together an E3 2020 stream schedule for easy browsing, and to remind ourselves that they’re somehow running well into August. Crikey.

