Hitman 3 suits up for a final contract next January

Polish that chrome-dome, 47. It’s time for your final mission. Announced during Sony’s big ol’ PlayStation 5 reveal stream, Hitman 3 is gearing up for one last trilogy-ending job next January on Sony’s next-gen tellybox as well as PC and Xbox. True to form, out first look at Hitman 3 was an elusive one. A dark forest, sharp suits, high-society, and portrait of the high-collared hairless killer himself.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Hitman 3 will be the closing act of the “world of assassination” trilogy, a rolling plot started in 2016’s Hitman revival. There’s very little to go on right now, but chances are we’re getting a whole new set of expensive locales for Sir Hitman to sleuth, stab and shoot his way through. From the looks of things, at least one of these locations will be the hypercapitalist flag-bearer for wealth disparity, Dubai.

In a remarkably vague PlayStation blog post, IO’s Travis Barbour notes that you may be able to set up opportunities across playthroughs next game encourages players to “explore and interact with the game world in new ways that will reward them in future playthroughs”.

If it’s anything like Hitman 2, it’s likely Hitman 3 will also roll back in the previous 2 games’ missions, creating a comprehensive catalogue of assassination missions. What’s less clear is which model it’ll go for. For better or worse, Hitman 2 notably dropped the episodic release structure of its predecessor.

Regardless of which suit it picks out, Hitman 3 is stepping out for its final contract in January 2021. See its website for more.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when.