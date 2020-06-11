Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Resident Evil Village announced for 2021, with werewolves

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

11th June 2020 / 10:25PM

During Sony’s PlayStation stream today, Capcom announced Resident Evil Village, the next in their horror series. As rumoured, Village brings back RE7 star Ethan Winters and does indeed have werewolves. Or bioweapons who just so happen to look like werewolves, or however RE dresses up monsters these days. It’s due in 2021, and looks a little something like this:

Some of that looks super RE4-y, and I dig it.

Capcom call this “the eighth main entry” in the series so yup, I guess this is Resident Evil 8 by another game. This is another first-person game like RE7 too, though Capcom say Village has “a greater focus on combat and exploration”.

As for what’s going on, Capcom say that Village is set a few years after Resident Evil 7, with Ethan and his wife Mia happily reunited and living together. But… “Finally able to move on from those horrifying events, Ethan’s world suddenly comes crashing down once again when Chris Redfield, an unexpected yet familiar face makes an appearance, setting off a chain of events that sees a distraught Ethan seeking answers to Chris’s shocking actions… and ultimately finding him in a mysterious village.” Thanks a bunch, Chris.

Yup, it is confirmed for PC.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Resident Evil 7's DLC returns to the best of Resi 7

Too expensive, though

1

RPS discusses... the gruesome glories and nonsensical excesses of Resident Evil 7

The verdict - with full spoilers

10

Wot I Think: Resident Evil 7

The family that slays together...

52

Rumour: Resident Evil 8 will leap out next year in first-person

9

Latest articles

What is Little Devil Inside and why do you already love it?

Better the little devil you know, eh?

Square Enix's Project Athia is coming to PC too

Hitman 3 suits up for a final contract next January

Catch up with The Escapist's packed Indie Showcase stream