Resident Evil Village announced for 2021, with werewolves

During Sony’s PlayStation stream today, Capcom announced Resident Evil Village, the next in their horror series. As rumoured, Village brings back RE7 star Ethan Winters and does indeed have werewolves. Or bioweapons who just so happen to look like werewolves, or however RE dresses up monsters these days. It’s due in 2021, and looks a little something like this:



Some of that looks super RE4-y, and I dig it.

Capcom call this “the eighth main entry” in the series so yup, I guess this is Resident Evil 8 by another game. This is another first-person game like RE7 too, though Capcom say Village has “a greater focus on combat and exploration”.

As for what’s going on, Capcom say that Village is set a few years after Resident Evil 7, with Ethan and his wife Mia happily reunited and living together. But… “Finally able to move on from those horrifying events, Ethan’s world suddenly comes crashing down once again when Chris Redfield, an unexpected yet familiar face makes an appearance, setting off a chain of events that sees a distraught Ethan seeking answers to Chris’s shocking actions… and ultimately finding him in a mysterious village.” Thanks a bunch, Chris.

Yup, it is confirmed for PC.

