Season 4 of Call Of Duty: Warzone is now live

Season 4 of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare is finally here. With a download size that’s practically bursting at the seams, Infinity Ward’s new season of shootmen brings updated playlists, a new battle pass and post-Gold mastery challenges to the Modern Warfare arsenal. Meanwhile, Call Of Duty: Warzone‘s battle royale has been buffed up with 50-a-side firefights and three new mid-game events – including a healthy dose of prison abolition.

Season 4 of Modern Warfare was delayed from its intended launch last week, as Infinity Ward claimed it was “not the time” to push a new COD season. Blimey, thank goodness we cleared up all those nagging social issues over the last six days, eh?



Headlining this season’s changes are a trio of new mid-game events for Warzone, aimed at spicing up the battle royale routine. Supply Choppers calls in a heavily-armoured, completely harmless helicopter, one that’ll burst with high-end goodies and cash if your team manages to pop it. Fire Sale, meanwhile, slashes prices at buy stations by up to 80% for 60 seconds, with a chance that some gear might be given away completely free.

The third, Jailbreak (not that one), sounds an absolute riot. When triggered, all dead players – whether in The Gulag or relegated to spectate – will be returned to the battlefield en masse, effectively resetting the board. Unlike the other events, there’s a one-minute warning for Jailbreak to give teams a brief window to find kit for their newly-resurrected ally.

Warzone also now features a new 50 vs 50 Rumble mode that pits two massive teams against each other in a colossal deathmatch. Contraband is a new, rare type of contract that offers a permanent Blueprint reward upon extraction, while weapons can now be brought beyond Gold with new Mastery Challenges. Each weapon comes with eight of these, with 4 playercards and 4 emblems to unlock for all 51 guns. A full changelist can be found over on the Season 4 patch notes.

As per, Season 4 is an absolute beast in file size, taking up around 45GB. Infinity Ward do seem to admit that their patches are rather ludicrous, and much of this week’s update aims to compress a whole bunch of assets. Ideally, the post-updated Modern Warfare should only take up an extra 4GB of file size.

If you’re looking for an edge hopping into Season 4, our Ollie’s got the lowdown on where to find the best loot in Verdansk.