Square Enix's Project Athia is coming to PC too

Tonight during Sony’s big PlayStation 5 stream, Square Enix announced a surprise game codenamed Project Athia. Details are hazy (heck, even the name is hazy) but it looks like an action-adventure game with magical powers, big monsters, and the ability to parkour at great speed over pretty landscapes. I’m in. While the initial announcement only mentioned PS5, Squeenix have since confirmed it’s coming to PC too. See the swish trailer below.



Square Enix say Athia “will transport players to a world filled with beauty and dismay as they set upon a thrilling story-led, action-packed adventure which can be twisted, tempestuous and forbidding.” That’s how I describe my everyday life too. They’re a bit more vague on what it is but I’m broadly up for jumping around real fast, getting stared at by giant eyes in the woods, and beating people up with roots. And in the game etc.

It’s being made by Luminous Productions, a Squeenix studio built upon former members of the Final Fantasy XV team. You might remember them from their recent raytracing tech demo.

Project Athia does have a website but it doesn’t say much.

Gary Whitta, who was story consultant on Telltale’s first season of The Walking Dead, says on Twitter that he “led a crack team of A-list writers from the worlds of film, TV, games, and fantasy literature who helped create this immense new universe”.

