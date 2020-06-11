The Sims 4's latest patch fixes more crashes and broken saves, if not the flaming pee

Following the massive patch to The Sims 4 prior to the release of the Eco Lifestyle expansion, players almost immediately started having problems with their games. Many reported their games crashing, lost saves, and, for some reason, their Sims peeing fire. This has now been confirmed as a bug, not a feature, but everyone seems to be enjoying it still.

Last night, though, the devs pushed through a hot fix that will hopefully address the most serious issues (as well as changing one of the patterns on a sweater).

Before you open Origin and install this, remember to move your mods and custom content out of your Sims 4 folder, and your saves if you want to be extra careful. Keeping them in there while a patch installs is, in itself, a known way to break your game.

Full patch notes (which are short) can be found here, or you can just read ’em below:

Thank you for your reports and assistance in tracking down these issues. Fixed a crash that occurred when loading some households.

Fixed Error Code 134:368f1773:b4bcf72 preventing some saves from loading.

Fixed Error Code 109:e56fc6bb:dc1a1b58 preventing some households from loading for Simmers who do not have Get Famous installed.

Changed one of the patterns of a women’s sweater in Eco Lifestyle (yfTop_EP09SweaterCropPrint_Brand).

Edited the description of the Footloose Beverage Bodega in all languages.

Restored the missing texture of wall hanging decoration Roman Temple Architectural Study.

This patch follows on from an even more emergency emergency patch the day after the update. With this latest, it seems the most prevalent save game issues and crash errors are mostly resolved, although there are a couple more issues that still need ironing out. Reading the bug report page is a hell of a time – I just got the sad one where my dog disappears, rather than a fun one like “Sims are obsessed with cooking and baking“. And, obviously, the fiery piss still needs to be dealt with as well.