Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

The Sims 4's latest patch fixes more crashes and broken saves, if not the flaming pee

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

11th June 2020 / 10:28AM

Following the massive patch to The Sims 4 prior to the release of the Eco Lifestyle expansion, players almost immediately started having problems with their games. Many reported their games crashing, lost saves, and, for some reason, their Sims peeing fire. This has now been confirmed as a bug, not a feature, but everyone seems to be enjoying it still.

Last night, though, the devs pushed through a hot fix that will hopefully address the most serious issues (as well as changing one of the patterns on a sweater).

Before you open Origin and install this, remember to move your mods and custom content out of your Sims 4 folder, and your saves if you want to be extra careful. Keeping them in there while a patch installs is, in itself, a known way to break your game.

Full patch notes (which are short) can be found here, or you can just read ’em below:

Thank you for your reports and assistance in tracking down these issues.

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when loading some households.
  • Fixed Error Code 134:368f1773:b4bcf72 preventing some saves from loading.
  • Fixed Error Code 109:e56fc6bb:dc1a1b58 preventing some households from loading for Simmers who do not have Get Famous installed.
  • Changed one of the patterns of a women’s sweater in Eco Lifestyle (yfTop_EP09SweaterCropPrint_Brand).
  • Edited the description of the Footloose Beverage Bodega in all languages.
  • Restored the missing texture of wall hanging decoration Roman Temple Architectural Study.

This patch follows on from an even more emergency emergency patch the day after the update. With this latest, it seems the most prevalent save game issues and crash errors are mostly resolved, although there are a couple more issues that still need ironing out. Reading the bug report page is a hell of a time – I just got the sad one where my dog disappears, rather than a fun one like “Sims are obsessed with cooking and baking“. And, obviously, the fiery piss still needs to be dealt with as well.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle review

A lean, mean, greenin' machine

13

Wot I Think: The Sims 4

SimBitty

49

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle release date, trailer, gameplay

Everything we know about the Eco Lifestyle expansion pack

2

How to join a secret society in The Sims 4 university

All secret society ranks explained

Latest articles

COD Warzone map guide: the best loot in Verdansk

Featuring the highest-resolution map of Verdansk yet!

Warzone Akimbo guide: the best Akimbo pistols in Warzone explained

Is Akimbo still worth trying?

Warzone Gulag tips: how to win in the Gulag

How to prove your worth in the Gulag

Best Minecraft skins (2020) - download links included!

Dress to impress with these Minecraft skins!