Watch Sony's E3 stream here today

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

11th June 2020 / 6:00PM

The first big publisher stream of notE3 is on tonight, with Sony showing off their PlayStation 5 and its games. That’s starting at 9pm (1pm Pacific). I would be very surprised if they don’t show any PC games, especially given that Sony are experimenting with bringing former PlayStation exclusives to PC. But if it is all PlayStation-only, hey, it will likely be pretty. Give you a sense of the fanciness big-budget games will be move into over the next few years.

What have they got? Sony’s Jim Ryan explained they plan to “give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday. The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.”

Most third-party games are multiplatform these days, so anything Sony might show from other publishers is likely on PC too. But even games made by studios Sony own aren’t necessarily limited to PlayStation these days. Horizon: Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer, and Sony have hinted they’re keen to experiment.

“I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on,” Sony Worldwide Studios head Hermen Hulst said in March. God, I really want the rumours of Bloodborne for PC to be true.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when.

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

