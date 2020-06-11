Watch Sony's E3 stream here today

The first big publisher stream of notE3 is on tonight, with Sony showing off their PlayStation 5 and its games. That’s starting at 9pm (1pm Pacific). I would be very surprised if they don’t show any PC games, especially given that Sony are experimenting with bringing former PlayStation exclusives to PC. But if it is all PlayStation-only, hey, it will likely be pretty. Give you a sense of the fanciness big-budget games will be move into over the next few years.



What have they got? Sony’s Jim Ryan explained they plan to “give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday. The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.”

Most third-party games are multiplatform these days, so anything Sony might show from other publishers is likely on PC too. But even games made by studios Sony own aren’t necessarily limited to PlayStation these days. Horizon: Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer, and Sony have hinted they’re keen to experiment.

“I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on,” Sony Worldwide Studios head Hermen Hulst said in March. God, I really want the rumours of Bloodborne for PC to be true.

