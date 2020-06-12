Best Buy have some great gaming headset, mice and keyboard deals in their latest sale

Best Buy always seem to have some kind of sale on, but this latest one has loads of great gaming headset, mouse and keyboard bargains that are well worth taking a look at before it wraps up on Sunday. So, if your PC peripherals are looking a bit sad and in need of a replacement, US-based PC gamers will find our top deal picks below.

Starting with headsets, the best offer is probably the Corsair HS70 SE Wireless, which drops $30 to $70. It’s one of Katharine’s best gaming headset picks for those on a budget, and at this price it’s an absolute bargain. However, if you prefer your headsets from Razer, then both the wired Kraken Ultimate and wired Kraken Tournament Edition Wired are also worth checking out for $90 and $75 respectively. For more headset deals, see our list below.

Moving on to keyboards, Razer’s Huntsman Tournament Edition is a great buy for $100, as is their BlackWidow Elite at $110. The popular Corsair Gaming K70 RGB Mk 2 is now $110, while the low-profile version gets an even bigger discount, falling $70 to $100. As always, though, there are more good deals than we can highlight here, so you’ll find a couple of other top picks in the list below.

Finally, let’s talk about gaming mice. There are, quite simply, loads on offer here, but these stood out as the best of the bunch. The Logitech G502 Wireless is down to $120, for example, while the Razer Mamba Elite is down to $50 from its usual price of $90. The Corsair M55 RGB Pro is also half price at $20 if you’re on a particularly tight budget. Speaking of half price, the Razer DeathAdder Elite is now just $35, which feels like a good middle ground – and it isn’t even the most ludicrously named product either: that honour goes to the Corsair Nightsword gaming mouse at $70.

There are a few gaming laptops and monitors in the mix too, but to be honest, they’re not the best deals around right now. Instead, check our Budget gaming laptop deals and Gaming monitor deals pages if that’s the kind of thing you’re shopping for at the moment.