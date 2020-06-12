Best LMG in Warzone [Season 4]: a guide to LMGs in Modern Warfare

The best LMGs offer a very special collection of traits that few other weapons in Warzone can match. High DPS and large magazines allow you to drop entire teams quickly, while the excellent damage dropoff values and low recoil of certain LMGs give you an extremely potent answer to long-range encounters.

Our Best LMG in Warzone guide will not only walk you through the stats of each LMG, but also discuss the place of each LMG in the current Warzone meta.

The best LMG in Warzone

Let’s cut to the chase: we think the Bruen Mk9 and the PKM are the very best LMGs in Warzone – and two of the best guns in the game, full stop. Both are extremely controllable, feature high damage and rate of fire, and can blitz an enemy at ranges usually reserved for sniper rifles.

We’ll talk a little more about why these two guns top our best LMGs list shortly, but first let’s make sure we’re all on the same page with regard to the stats of each gun. Check out the below table, taken from our Warzone weapon stats guide.

Name Damage Profile Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Move % PKM 46 | 34 | 31 | 31 3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9 750 100 6.77s 434ms 88% SA87 51 | 40 | 37 | 34 2-4 | 3-6 | 4-7 | 5-9 600 30 2.24s 434ms 92% M91 46 | 34 | 31 | 31 3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9 660 100 6.09s 450ms 89% MG34 46 | 34 | 31 | 31 3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9 860 50 7.76s 467ms 83% Holger-26 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14 750 100 2.52s 400ms 92.5% Bruen 46 | 34 | 31 | 31 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-10 | 6-12 750 100 4.71s 450ms 90% Recoil Patterns

(Screenshots source: TheXclusiveAce) Damage Dropoffs (Bodyshots to kill at 100HP)

(Data source: TheXclusiveAce)

Now let’s delve into this potent class of Warzone weapon and talk about each LMG in turn, starting with the best and working our way down to the least viable.

Bruen Mk9

The Bruen is an almighty weapon in capable hands. Matching the PKM for both damage and fire rate, the Bruen trades a tiny bit of ranged prowess for better handling and – crucially – the potential to equip it with 60 Round Mags and turn it into an Assault Rifle/LMG hybrid capable of devastating feats at almost any range.

If you’re on the fence about the viability of LMGs in Warzone, kit out a Bruen for range and recoil control, slap on the 60 Round Mags, and see how quickly and easily you can down entire teams before they’ve even reached the effective ranges of their Assault Rifles and SMGs.

Check out our best Bruen Mk9 loadout here!

PKM

The PKM used to be the greatest LMG without question, and it can still be hard sometimes to choose whether I want a PKM or a Bruen for my next match. While the PKM lacks the ability to bridge the gap between Assault Rifles and LMGs, it boasts perhaps the best combination of low recoil and damage over range of any automatic weapon in Modern Warfare.

The recoil is such that you can even equip your PKM with No Stock to drastically increase your movement speed and ADS speed, and you’ll still be able to go toe to toe with most Assault Rifle users that you come across. The only big downside is the high reload time, so it’s a good idea to pair the PKM with an MP7 or similar to ensure you aren’t caught off-guard while reloading.

SA87

The SA87 was my first love back when Modern Warfare was released (before the days of Warzone). Strangely, it has more in common with an Assault Rifle like the AK than with any other LMG: high damage per shot, relatively low (but still respectable) fire rate, and excellent handling and reload speeds for its category.

Its downside from an LMG standpoint is that it sacrifices the trademark high mag size in order to give you a much nippier and harder-hitting weapon for use against your enemies. 30 Rounds really isn’t enough for Warzone, so you’ll need to bulk it out with an extended mag attachment to make it truly viable.

Holger-26

The Holger-26 is probably a buff away from being extremely viable in Warzone – but as things currently stand, it’s not there yet. The claim to fame of the Holger is that it matches the handling and speed of the SA87 while also matching the three-digit mag size of the PKM, M91, and Bruen. And make no mistake: this is enough to make the Holger a deadly weapon in the right hands.

Curiously, the Holger has an awful lot in common with the Kilo 141. Both feature the exact same damage profile and fire rate, and the Kilo 141 can be equipped with 100 Round Mags. So which is better? Well, the Holger allows you to move and ADS faster, and hits harder over long ranges – but the Kilo is far, far more accurate over those ranges. And that’s where the Holger is undone. Compared with its main rivals, there’s really no excusing that extreme diagonal recoil.

MG34

I get it, I get it. The MG34 is super strong. It hits as hard as a PKM or Bruen, but at a higher rate. It’s also fairly easy to control, and can hit hard over long ranges just like any other LMG. Why, then is this beastly machine gun so far down our list?

I’ll tell you why: because that extra rate of fire is not worth the unbelievably slow reload time, ADS speed, and movement speed the MG34 burdens you with. Nearly 8 seconds to reload a 50-round magazine; and by the way, 50 rounds really isn’t that much for an LMG, which means you’ll need to give the MG34 a weighty extended mag attachment, slowing the gun down even further. It’s just not worth it in a world where the Bruen and PKM exist.

M91

At the bottom of the LMG ladder lies the underwhelming M91. Still powerful and effective, of course, just like all weapons in Modern Warfare; but the M91 is outclassed in pretty much every way by its fellow LMGs.

The M91 has two big problems. The first is a low rate of fire, and nothing to make up for it. And the second is a bumpy and unpleasant recoil pattern which makes it difficult to down targets at the ranges where LMGs typically excel. There’s just no point to the M91 in its current state, no reason to take it over the powerhouse duo of the Bruen and PKM.

And there you have it! Hopefully now you’re a master of the Warzone LMGs arsenal, and you’re ready to put your newfound knowledge to the test. But in case you’re still hungering for tips and stats, be sure to check out our other Warzone guides below!

