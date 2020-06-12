Goodbye Volcano High has all your teen drama, plus dinosaurs

At the point of Sony’s E3 PlayStation 5 stream when it wasn’t yet clear if all the games were exclusive or what, up popped Goodbye Volcano High and we could just tell: this would be on PC too. A game about sad teenage dinosaurs? No way that’s not on PC. Sony, PC invented sad teenage animal games. Lo and behold, developers Ko_op (of Gnog fame) have since confirmed that Goodbye Volcano High will be on PC too. Have a look:



Calling Goodbye Volcano high a “cinematic narrative adventure”, Ko_op’s blurb explains:

“Fang is a typical 18-year-old dinosaur: they’re more concerned about their band going viral than they are about what happens after graduation. But when graduation is upstaged by terrible news, everything changes. Will they find time to figure themselves out? Can they balance navigating a changing world with a budding romance? During hard times, what do we owe each other? *Goodbye Volcano High* is a branching narrative adventure about the end of an era… and the start of a love story.”

If Fang sounds familiar, that might be because they’re voiced by Lachlan Watson, who plays Theo on Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina.

(Rambling late-night aside: I live in hope that Sabrina and Riverdale will cross over more in future. Who’s to say Betty’s serial killer genes (an actual plot point in Riverdale, this show is ridiculous and I adore it) can’t be demon genes?)

Goodbye Volcano High is coming to Steam in 2021, as well as PlayStation 5 and PS4. For now, see its website to learn more and play some music.

Disclosure: Several members of Ko_op once attended a pal’s birthday party which I mostly slept through in blissful ignorance in another room. I am: very fun.

