Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Hyper Light Drifter follow-up Solar Ash is coming in 2021

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

12th June 2020 / 12:25AM

Heart Machine, the creators of Hyper Light Drifter, have announced a 2021 launch for their second game, Solar Ash. Formerly known as Solar Ash Kingdom, it’s a speedy, stylish, and sk8y one with some real big baddies. Check out the new trailer:

That shout is: very good.

While this trailer still doesn’t show much, Heart Machine say they “will have more details about Solar Ash in the coming months”. For now, the blurb: “Journey through a surreal, vivid and highly stylised world filled with mystery, wild high-speed traversal, endearing characters, and massive enemy encounters.”

Solar Ash was announced as a timed Epic Games Store exclusive last year, though the trailer’s description says it’ll be on Steam in 2021 – no mention of Epic at all, even if its store page is still up. Mysteries.

While our former John (RPS in peace) initially struggled to get on with Hyper Light Drifter at first, we have since declared it one of the best action games on PC so yes, more please.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Sword & Sworcery co-creators announce Jett: The Far Shore

Goodbye Volcano High has all your teen drama, plus dinosaurs

1

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits has some cute Zelda vibes

2

I don't know what Capcom's Pragmata is and I'm okay with that

Latest articles

Sword & Sworcery co-creators announce Jett: The Far Shore

Goodbye Volcano High has all your teen drama, plus dinosaurs

1

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits has some cute Zelda vibes

2

I don't know what Capcom's Pragmata is and I'm okay with that