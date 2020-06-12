Hyper Light Drifter follow-up Solar Ash is coming in 2021

Heart Machine, the creators of Hyper Light Drifter, have announced a 2021 launch for their second game, Solar Ash. Formerly known as Solar Ash Kingdom, it’s a speedy, stylish, and sk8y one with some real big baddies. Check out the new trailer:



That shout is: very good.

While this trailer still doesn’t show much, Heart Machine say they “will have more details about Solar Ash in the coming months”. For now, the blurb: “Journey through a surreal, vivid and highly stylised world filled with mystery, wild high-speed traversal, endearing characters, and massive enemy encounters.”

Solar Ash was announced as a timed Epic Games Store exclusive last year, though the trailer’s description says it’ll be on Steam in 2021 – no mention of Epic at all, even if its store page is still up. Mysteries.

While our former John (RPS in peace) initially struggled to get on with Hyper Light Drifter at first, we have since declared it one of the best action games on PC so yes, more please.

