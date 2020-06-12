I don't know what Capcom's Pragmata is and I'm okay with that

Perhaps the most enigmatic announcement in Sony’s PlayStation 5 stream was Pragmata, Capcom’s new… video game? I will be honest: I do not know what it is. Capcom are not saying what it is either. I can tell you it visits a city on the Moon (or a hologram of a city?), where something weird is going on. See for yourself in the trailer below.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



All Capcom have to say is: “Set in a dystopian near-future on Earth’s Moon, Pragmata will take you on an unforgettable, adventure, powered by the next generation of gaming hardware.”

This does remind me of first seeing Death Stranding and thinking “That’s neat, but what is it?” Hideo Kojima would be dead proud of that lensflare at the end too. If Pragmata also turns out to be about walking across pretty landscapes, frankly I’ll be thrilled.

Capcom plan to launch Pragmata in 2022, and say they’ll tell us more about it in 2021. It’ll be on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. They also announced Resident Evil Village tonight.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when.