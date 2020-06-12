Kena: Bridge Of Spirits has some cute Zelda vibes

A jolt of cute Zelda-y vibes came today during Sony’s notE3 stream with the announcement of Kena: Bridge Of Souls, due out later this year. While this is Ember Lab’s first time making a video game, you actually might recognise their style from a Majora’s Mask CG short film they made a few years back. First, let’s look at Kena.



The eponymous Kena is a young spirit guide who’s out to learn why everything around her village is going to heck. This involves a Zelda-lookin’ blend of exploration, puzzles, and action, with the help of some cute critters named the Rot. See the game’s site for more.

While it was initially presented as a PlayStation exclusive during Sony’s stream, Kena is confirmed for PC too. It’s due out on the Epic Games Store this holiday season, so November-December-ish.

Before this, Ember Lab made short films and commercials. Kena has a similar look to a short film made in tribute to The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask back in 2016, which they called “our take on how the Zelda Universe could be realised in film.” Apparently it gave them big ideas. Observe:



