Kena: Bridge Of Spirits has some cute Zelda vibes

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

12th June 2020 / 1:32AM

A jolt of cute Zelda-y vibes came today during Sony’s notE3 stream with the announcement of Kena: Bridge Of Souls, due out later this year. While this is Ember Lab’s first time making a video game, you actually might recognise their style from a Majora’s Mask CG short film they made a few years back. First, let’s look at Kena.

The eponymous Kena is a young spirit guide who’s out to learn why everything around her village is going to heck. This involves a Zelda-lookin’ blend of exploration, puzzles, and action, with the help of some cute critters named the Rot. See the game’s site for more.

While it was initially presented as a PlayStation exclusive during Sony’s stream, Kena is confirmed for PC too. It’s due out on the Epic Games Store this holiday season, so November-December-ish.

More Zelda-y feelings came today from Windbound, which is out in August. And has a boat.

Before this, Ember Lab made short films and commercials. Kena has a similar look to a short film made in tribute to The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask back in 2016, which they called “our take on how the Zelda Universe could be realised in film.” Apparently it gave them big ideas. Observe:

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when.

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

