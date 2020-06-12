NotE3 is in full swing now, and unsurprisingly we’ve got new PC games coming out the wazoo. There are still more to come, too, with the likes of the PC Gaming Show, Future Games Show and Guerrilla Collective all happening in the coming days. Before we get too inundated with new PC release dates, though, I’ve updated our list of new PC games with all the new 2020 games from Sony’s PS5 games reveal, as well as some of our top highlights from IGN’s Summer of Gaming and The Escapist Indie Showcase. Expect another update Saturday evening / Sunday morning after all those notE3 shows have taken place, but for now, here are all the new PC games coming out in 2020 as it currently stands.

Ordered by month, I’ve rounded up all of this year’s new PC game release dates into one handy list so you know exactly when all the biggest and best PC games are coming out. There are still a fair amount of games whose release dates are TBA at the moment, but I’ll be filling in those gaps as soon as we know more. In the mean time, though, here’s your complete guide to PC gaming in 2020.

New PC games in 2020

To help make things easy for you, we’ve split everything into separate months, which you can navigate to by clicking the links above. Naturally, there are some months that are looking quite barren at the moment (*cough*October onwards*cough*), but that’s even more reason to give this page a bookmark and check back often to see what’s changed. You can also find out what the wider RPS Treehouse is looking forward to in our most exciting games of 2020 article, as well as what the RPS vid bud team’s top picks are for the year in the video below. With all that in mind, let’s get down to those lovely new PC games coming out in 2020.



New games in June 2020



Valorant (June 2nd)

Riot’s upcoming free-to-play FPS multiplayer game, Valorant pitches two teams of five against each other in a deadly game of bomb defusal. One team need to plant and detonate said bomb, while the other are working to defuse it. Could this be the next Overwatch? All will be revealed on its official release date of June 2nd.



Command & Conquer Remastered Collection (June 5th)

If you’ve ever wanted to play Command & Conquer with shiny, up-to-date graphics, then get thee to EA’s Remastered Collection. Containing overhauled versions of both the original Command & Conquer and Red Alert plus all their expansions, the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection doesn’t just update the look of both games, but also their sound, FMV sequences and multiplayer modes. If you’ve ever wanted to see what all the fuss was about back in the 90s, this is definitely going to be the best way to go about it.



Beyond Blue (June 11th)

Effectively Blue Planet: The Game, Beyond Blue is being developed in association with the BBC, so you can expect lots of realistic looking fishies, sharks, and sperm whales to be swimming past you as you explore the ocean depths. Could this be the spiritual successor to Endless Ocean? All will be revealed when it launches next month.



Warborn (June 12th)

If Wargroove whet your appetite for some grid-based tactics action last year, then Warborn should be right up your hexagonal street, too. Here, you control a squad of giant, anime-style mechs, using their unique skills and weapons to take down the opposing force, capture important facilities and generally defending humankind from total annihilation.



Disintegration (June 16th)

A sci-fi FPS in which you pilot a heavily-armed Gravcycle, Disintegration is the next game from the co-creator of Halo. Set in a near future Earth where the only hope for survival is ‘integration’, where your human brain is preserved in a robotic body, you take control of Romer Shoal, a member of a small resistance group fighting to save humanity. As well as a single-player campaign, Disintegration will also have a PvP multiplayer mode where teams of three collide across a variety of maps.



Desperados 3 (June 16th)

Are you a fan of Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun? Then you’re going to love Desperados 3. Made by the same team at Mimimi Productions, this real-time tactics game will have you rootin’ and toot’in in some old fashioned wild west shootouts. Now slated for release on June 16th, we can’t wait to play it.



Summer In Mara (June 16th)

A tropical Stardew Valley-like, Summer In Mara sees you taking care of an island in an archipelago, farming the land and crafting new tools to create the perfect summer paradise. There’s also a dash of Zelda’s Wind Waker here, too, as you can sail off and explore the ocean to discover new islands.



Hardspace: Shipbreaker (June 16th, early access)

Whereas most space games are about building bigger and better space ships, Hardspace: Shipbreaker is all about tearing them apart piece by piece as a zero-G salvager. You’ll be slicing off expensive components with your laser tool to sell on for big space bucks, but be careful you don’t accidentally cut through a fuel pipe, or the whole thing could go up in flames.



The Waylanders (June 16th, early access)

The Waylanders is a new RPG set in Celtic Spain, exploring the myths and stories of the age while harking back to RPG classics such as Dragon Age: Origins and Baldur’s Gate. And the good news is that it’s coming to early access in just a couple of days, so you’ll be able to see what it’s all about on June 16th.



Danger Scavenger (June 17th)

Twin-stick shooter Danger Scavenger is set in a cyberpunk themed universe where giant corporations control the world. You’ll be runnin’ and gunnin’ on the rooftops of their huge skyscrapers, looting scrap and buying new upgrades to become the ultimate rebel.



Waking (June 18th)

Probably the game most likely to make you cry this month (until we get to The Almost Gone, that is), Waking sees you battling your inner demons Dark Souls-style while your real body lies in a coma on a hospital bed. Instead of swinging giant swords, though, most of your attacks are telekinetic and are forged from your own memories. Waking isn’t just challenging action, though, as the developer says it will also see you meditate on your own real-world experiences as it blurs the line between fantasy and reality, “taking you deep inside your mind both in-game and out.” An intriguing concept, for sure, and we’ll be able to find out more on June 18th.



Best Friend Forever (June 18th)

At the other end of the gaming spectrum, Best Friend Forever is a pup-raising dating sim that’s almost guaranteed to make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside if the heartfelt action and inner exploration of Waking gets a bit too much. Care for your BFF, teach them tricks and find love with fellow dog owners in the town of Rainbow Bay. If you need a gaming pick me up, BFF is for you.



Tainted Grail (June 18th, early access)

This RPG is based on a tabletop game that took Kickstarter by storm back in 2018. Here, flat cardboard is traded for a stunning isometric world where battles are played out with a deck of cards. When it releases in early access on June 25th, the main focus will be the game’s conquest mode, which is a blend of the main campaign’s mechanics with roguelike elements – think randomly generated mazes but with lots of narrative encounters and a village you build up to help with future runs.



Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (June 23rd)

A Spongebob platformer in the vein of Psychonauts and Yooka Laylee, Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is a remake of the 2003 original, which sees you play as Spongebob, Patrick and all your favourite Bikini Bottom locals as they fight to save their home from an invasion of evil robots. There’s also a new multiplayer mode in this version, plus new boss fights that were cut from the original.



Anno History Collection (June 25th)

Colony building strategy sim players rejoice! Ubisoft are re-releasing four vintage Anno games in one shiny remaster at the end of the month. Annos 1602, 1503, 1404 and 1701 will be included in the Anno History Collection, and all will have support for 4K resolutions and multiplayer matchmaking. Even better, your saves from the original versions will be compatible with these new ones, so you can pick up right where you left off.



The Almost Gone (June 25th)

The Almost Gone is a series of puzzle dioramas that sees you exploring a house brimming with tragic mystery. Reveal objects and memories to discover your fate and how you became suspended between life and death, and whether you’ll ever be able to get home again.

New PC games in July 2020



Trackmania Nations (July 1st)

Ubisoft’s track racing game is back for another outing this year, this time as a remake of 2006’s Nations entry – and it won’t even cost you anything, either, as there will be a select number of tracks that will be available for absolutely free. The rest of it will have different membership options depending on how big you are into its custom track editing and its bespoke competitions, but one thing is certain. Whatever tier you go for, there will be loads of high speed racing to sink your teeth into.



F1 2020 (July 10th)

If one racing game in July isn’t enough for you, then July 10th will also see the release of F1 2020. Packed with all the famous faces and motorsport brands you know and love, Codemasters promise that this will be the most comprehensive F1 game yet, with a 10-year career mode, split-screen racing, a new steering assist and more accessible racing options than ever before.



Death Stranding (July 14th)

Delayed from the beginning of June, Hideo Kojima’s baffling postman simulator will now walk out onto PC in the middle of July, and it looks like the Monster-chugging protagonist Sam Bridges will even have a special Valve-themed delivery for us to boot. When he’s not wearing headcrab-themed helmets, he’s out in the very Icelandic-looking wasteland of a post-apocalypse America trying to reconnect the country’s chiral network (a kind of proto-internet) and save humanity from encroaching supernatural forces. It’s big, mad and features a lot of Guillermo del Toro and Kojima’s various celeb pals cooing over babies in jars. It’s going to be an experience, for sure.



Neon Abyss (July 14th)

Neon Abyss is a new run’n’gun roguelite action platformer from Veewo Games and Team17, and from the looks of its trailer there’s a lot going on here. In fact, it’s probably better if you see for yourself, as there’s a free Steam demo you can play right now.



Drake Hollow (July 17th)

The new game from Flame In The Flood team, The Molasses Flood, Drake Hollow is a bit like Slime Rancher with a survival twist. In it, you’ll be taking care of the titular Drakes, who are cute vegetable creatures being hunted by the evil Feral. The Drakes need round the clock care, though, as they can die of boredom as well as not having enough to eat or drink. It’s up to you, then, to build enough activities to keep them entertained as well as enough defences to keep them safe while you’re away foraging and collecting new materials and doing battle with The Feral. This isn’t a static game, though, as the aim of the game is to eventually take your Drakes back to their home in The Hollow, so you’ll be moving through different environments and seasons to help keep things nice and varied.



Rock Of Ages 3: Make & Break (July 21st)

Originally set to launch on June 2nd, smash ’em-up Rock Of Ages 3 is now rolling out in July. For its third instalment, you can now make your own courses and share them online, allowing you to bowl giant boulders down even more of ACE Team’s weird and wonderful medieval landscapes than ever before. Between this and The Eternal Cylinder, ACE Team are really on a roll this year (sorry, not sorry).



Grounded (July 28th)

A survival game with big ‘Honey I Shrunk The Kids’ energy, Grounded is the latest game from Pillars of Eternity makers, Obsidian Entertainment. Having mysteriously shrunk to the size of an ant, you and your friends must build a base and survive the insectoid hordes for as long as you can, crafting new bits of carapace armour from fallen foes and venturing into new realms of your ginormous back garden to discover its secrets. If you like Monster Hunter: World but prefer bugs to big dinos, this could be the craft ’em up for you.



Destroy All Humans! Remake (July 28th)

Originally released back in 2005, Destroy All Humans is a bit like GTA meets Invader Zim, marrying big cartoon alien hijinks with giant laser guns and lots and lots of mind control. This 2020 remake has much shinier graphics than the original, and developer Black Forest Games have also said they’ll be improving the combat, too, although in what way it’s not yet clear. One thing that won’t be changing, though, is the original voice acting, which has been left in tact in all its over the top glory.



Monster Crown (July 31st, early access)

If you’ve rinsed through TemTem and are looking for another monster battlin’ Poke-like in your life, then cast your eyes on Monster Crown. A more grown-up take on the catch/tame/breed ’em all genre, Monster Crown lets you decide whether to become the ultimate do-gooding saviour, or a dark messiah.

New PC games in August 2020



Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass (August)

First teased all the way back in 2018, Serious Sam 4 will finally explode onto PC later this year. With massive hordes of Kamikaze and Kleer baddies and locations that are bigger than ever before, Serious Sam 4 brings the series tried and tested action combat into the modern day – with a handy new motorbike in tow, too, so you can traverse its giant (but not open) world with greater ease. There isn’t a set date for Serious Sam 4 just yet, but it will be launching sometime this August.

Train Sim World 2 (August 6th)

The latest iteration of Dovetail Game’s beloved train sim, this time you’ll be riding the rails on three world famous routes: the German ICE high-speed with Köln Schnellfahrstrecke, the CSX on Sand Patch Grade, and the London Underground’s Bakerloo line. You’ll also be able to personalise your experience with new custom tools, such as liveries and scenario planners, and the game’s Simugraph vehicle dynamics engine will add adhesion physics for the very first time. Add in 4K resolutions and dynamic skies and train sim fans will definitely want to put this on their gaming timetable.



Fast & Furious Crossroads (August 7th)

In true Fast & Furious style, there are fast cars aplenty in this team-based heist game, and there are even more things to blow up and destroy with your hi-tech gadgets and super charged rocket launchers, both in the main single player campaign and in its three-way multiplayer mode. All your favourite film characters are here, too, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson.



Total War Saga: Troy (August 13th)

The next entry in Creative Assembly’s Total War Saga series (which focus on a single flash point in time rather than spanning several decades like the main Total War games), Troy lets you descend into that legendary siege from Homer’s The Iliad (who actually acts as your in-game advisor). From what we’ve seen so far, it looks like it will try to bring a bit of truth and realism to those epic myths, swapping wooden horses for huge earthquakes, while still having a bit of fun with it.

Kingdom Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (August 18th)

Surprise! Kingdoms Of Amalur is getting a remaster this August. On top of shinier graphics and “refined gameplay”, this remaster will also include all the DLC from the original release, including Teeth Of Naros and Legend Of Dead Kel, making it the definitive version of this action RPG.



New World (August 25th)

A new MMO from Amazon Game Studios, there’s still a lot we don’t know about New World. Amazon have been keeping their cards pretty close to their chest so far, but we do know that it has a “vast explorable world” and multiple factions with “their own objectives and desires”. Standard MMO stuff, then. There’s a beta planned for this July (delayed from April), though, so we’ll hopefully find out a bit more about it then.



Windbound (August 28th)

Windbound has big Breath Of The Wild vibes mixed with a bit of Wind Waker, and I am absolutely here for it. One of the more intriguing reveals from the Escapist Indie Showcase this June, Windbound will be sailing onto PC in just a couple of months time.



Wasteland 3 (August 28th)

The long-awaited next instalment in inXile’s turn-based RPG series, Wasteland 3 drops you into the icy reaches of a frozen Colorado this time round, where you’ll be fighting to establish a new, civil society in the chilly wastes of this post-apocalypse. Thankfully, you can bring a friend along with you now thanks to its new multiplayer co-op mode. Failing that, we’re also very fond of the massive tank that lets us plough into battle and take out loads of enemies from afar. Another one to watch for big RPG fans.

New PC games in Summer 2020



Dreamscaper

A surreal, roguelite-inspired ARPG with a good helping of hack’n’slash combat. When you’re not slicing and dicing, you’ll be warping around this strange dreamscape in order to do battle with a nightmarish depression that lives in your subconscious.



No Straight Roads

Originally set to come out on June 30th, No Straight Roads has been delayed until later this summer. The age of rock is over and EDM reigns supreme – although not if guitarist Mayday and drummer Zuke have anything to say about it! In this rhythmic hack and slash adventure game, you’ll be fighting against the titans of its evil music industry. Expect some bangin’ tunes and lots of neat riffs when it comes to the Epic Games Store in a few months time.



Pendragon

The new game from 80 Days and Heaven’s Vault studio Inkle, Pendragon is a sprawling strategic narrative adventure that sees you rallying the Knights of the Round Table in a quest for vengeance. As well as top notch writing, Pendragon will have turn-based fighting in it, too, harking back to their excellent Sorcery! games, albeit in grid format this time rather than side by side. Best of all, it’s arriving this summer, so we don’t even have to wait that long before we can play it.



Crysis Remastered

Batten down your PC hatches, the game to melt all games is getting remastered later this summer. With new graphics, textures, lighting and optimisations for the latest generation of hardware, Crysis Remastered is set to look better than ever when it arrives on PC later this year, although whether it will destroy your PC in the process is anyone’s guess. We’ll find out sometime this summer.



Paradise Killer

An open world murder mystery game that’s part Sherlock Holmes, part Danganronpa and part some kind of Suda 51 joint, Paradise Killer should absolutely be on the hit list of anyone who loves a good detective game. Not only is it super stylish, but you also have complete freedom to accuse whoever you like based on the evidence you gather around Paradise Island. We played and loved the demo at EGX 2019, and can’t wait to get stuck in later this summer.



Tell My Why

The next episodic game from Life Is Strange devs Dontnod, Tell My Why follows two twin teenagers trying to unravel the grim mysteries of their childhood in small-town Alaska. Tyler and Alyson Ronan have different recollections of the same events, you see, and during the course of the game you’ll be able to explore each one and choose which twin is telling the truth. We needn’t worry about waiting ages to play the final episode, either, as Dontnod have promised to release all three episodes this summer.



Outriders

One of the first “next-gen” games confirmed for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Outriders is a co-op RPG shooter from Bulletstorm devs People Can Fly. It’s a bit like Gears Of War meets Destiny, with lots of tasty-looking looty weapons and neat sci-fi powers. Even better, there won’t be any microtransactions to speak of, and you’ll get the full game straight out of the box. From what we’ve played so far, Outriders is a great, crunchy-feeling shooter and is super fun to play, too. We look forward to popping more heads inside giant slow-mo time bubbles later this year.



Horizon Zero Dawn

Once a PS4 exclusive, Horizon Zero Dawn is finally coming to PC later this summer. Set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by giant robo animals, Horizon Zero Dawn tells the story of Aloy, an outcast whose mysterious past might just be the key to saving all of humankind. No pressure, then, eh? Even better, Sony are bringing the complete version of the game to PC as well, which means we’ll also get its Frozen Wilds DLC bundled in as well.



Wingspan

Wingspan brings the award-winning bird board game to PC and it’s an amazing battle of the birds. It’s all about trying to build a bird sanctuary, with enough birds, resources and eggs to outscore your rivals. It’s both ultra-chill and hugely competitive and if you haven’t played the Wingspan board game, then the PC version is a great place to start.

New PC games in Autumn 2020



The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The next instalment in the Dark Pictures Anthology (the first episode of which is Man From Medan), Little Hope heads to a tiny town in North America for some spooky witch hunting action. Made by Supermassive Games, this tale of teen horror, dark magic and scary demons will be landing sometime this autumn.



Fuser

The next game from Rock Band makers Harmonix, Fuser is all about mixing vocal and instrumental tracks of different songs to create something new and exciting. A mash-up simulator, if you will, and best of all, it won’t require any plastic instruments. Featuring more than 100 songs across pop, rap, hip-hop, R&B, dance, rock, country, Latin and Caribbean music, Fuser is definitely one to watch for starved music game fans.



Empire Of Sin

Probably best described as XCOM meets The Untouchables, Empire Of Sin is the next game from Brenda and John Romero. Set in 1920s Prohibition-era Chicago, you’ll be hustlin’ your way to the top of the criminal underworld in this character-driven tactics game. If you enjoyed Gears Tactics and XCOM Chimera Squad earlier in the year, this is going to be right up your street.



Onsen Master

Onsen Master is the hot spring management game you never knew you needed. On top of making sure your hot spring customers get the nice hot bath they desire to wash away their various pains and ailments, you’ll also be revitalising hot springs all around the fantasy island of Izajima, reconnecting the community and rediscovering a long-lost connection to the supernatural. Yes. Please.



Voidtrain

Voidtrain puts you in the shoes of an intergalactic train crew member, which sounds pretty rad if you ask me. As well as making new discoveries as you travel around the galaxy, you’ll also need to upgrade your train and build new weapons to take on the challenges of your travels. It’s out this autumn.