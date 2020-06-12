Star Wars: Squadrons name and artwork have leaked on the Microsoft Store

Electronic Arts just can’t keep a lid on these new space opera games they’ve got hanging in the hangar. A game titled Star Wars: Squadrons popped up on the Microsoft Store today with some key art and the phrase “pilots wanted.” There wasn’t a date associated, but I imagine we can all guess there’s a proper announcement planned for this here Squadrons game in short order, eh?

The Squadrons page was briefly up on the Microsoft Store earlier today and was captured and uploaded on Resetera. The poster notes that the “pre-order now” button didn’t lead anywhere, but likely indicates the game will be for purchase, not a free-to-play game.

Previously on Star Wars: Leaks, a Twitter bot posting about uploads to the PlayStation store gave up the key art for something called Star Wars: Project Maverick. At the time, I and other folks ’round the internet speculated that Maverick could be a Rogue Squadron game—that star wars pilot ’em up from the Nintendo 64 era. The name Star Wars: Squadrons certainly seems to support that hypothesis. Whether Maverick and Squadrons are the same game or not isn’t clear, though they’ve both got X-wing fighters on ’em.

Before the Maverick leak, a recent Kotaku report had claimed that EA currently have two new Star Wars games in the works. One of which is apparently “a smaller, more unusual project” being worked on at EA Motive. Kotaku confirmed at the time that, according to their knowledge, Project Maverick is Motive’s project.

Ta, Eurogamer.