Sword & Sworcery co-creators announce Jett: The Far Shore

Superbrothers, the co-creators of Sword & Sworcery EP, today announced their next game, Jett: The Far Shore. It’s an open-world exploration game scouting an alien ocean planet with systemic immersive sim-y bits going on and ooh I am interested. This time they’re collaborating with Pine Scented and, pertinent to your interests: the gang also drafted design help from Randy Smith, a Thief veteran and the designer of Waking Mars. Do go on.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



“There’s a type of videogame I’ve longed for, a traditional enough console action adventure that can reel me in with character, story and concept but that then lets me cut loose, go fast, be clever and soak in rich audio and music,” Craig D. Adams of Superbrothers said in the announcement.

Jett: The Far Shore is coming to PC via the Epic Games Store this holiday season (October-November-ish) as well as to PlayStations. See its website for more.

Randy Smith is also gushing, blurbing: “Jett has everything I look for in a video game – exploration, adventure, a riveting story, a richly drawn world – this along with the fresh tone and startling vision we saw from Superbrothers in Sword & Sworcery. It’s breathtaking to experience that aesthetic evolved successfully into 3D and a much larger scope. My role was to enrich the open world systemic gameplay using my immersive sim background.”

I will forgive this gushing because I’m dead curious to explore it all myself. As Old Man Kieron Gillen wrote in our Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery review after the collaboration with Capy came to PC in 2012:

“It’s a game which feels like its own world, like an adventure, and discovering its secrets (and wondering about what it obliquely hints at) is a fine way to spend four hours and/or one month of your life.

“Most importantly, the grizzled boor’s penis is amazing.”

Oh Kieron.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when.