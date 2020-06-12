The latest Codemasters Humble Bundle is a whole lot of racing games for £12 / $15

For anyone with a steering wheel permanently attached to their PC, the latest Codemasters Humble Bundle is absolutely worth making a pit stop for. Of the 12 Codemasters games in the mix, ten of them are car-based, including Dirt Rally 2.0 and F1 2019 for just £12 / $15.

Running from now until 11am PT on July 2nd, the Codemasters Humble Bundle is real treat for racing game fans. If you have no interest in brum-brums, then you can safely stick to the bottom tier: a donation of £1 / $1 will unlock four games, only half of them car based. They’ll let you shoot your way round the Sakhalin islands in Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising, send loyal but dim minions to their death in Overlord 2, and drive your tiny car off table tops in Toybox Turbos (Micro Machines minus the branding, in other words). You also get a fully grown up racer in the form of GRID Autosport.

From then on in, it’s racing all the way. If you pay more than the average – currently set at £4.18 in the UK at time of writing, but always fluctuating – you’ll unlock DiRT Rally, DiRT 4 and F1 2018. You’ll also get DLC for the latter two – a Hyundai R5 car and Team Booster Pack for DiRT 4 and a F1 2018 Headline Content Pack for F1 2018. Finally, if you pay more than the top price of £12 / $15, you get newer versions of both games: F1 2019 and DiRT Rally 2.0. For the latter, you’re getting the 13th(!) entry in the series, rather than the 12th to put it into perspective.

Here’s all that again in handy bullet-point form. If you pay £1 / $1, you get:

GRID Autosport

Toybox Turbos

Overlord II

Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising

Then, if you pay more than the average, you get all of the above, plus:

Dirt Rally

F1 2018

F1 2018 Headline Content Pack DLC

Dirt 4

Dirt 4 Hyundai R5 Rally Car DLC

Dirt 4 Team Booster Pack DLC

Finally, if you pay the top price of £12 / $15, then you get everything as well as:

F1 2019

Dirt Rally 2.0

As always, you can choose where your money goes if you decide to take the plunge, and the chosen charities this month is SpecialEffect, a UK organisation helping those with disabilities enjoy games, and charity:water, but you’re welcome to pick any cause from the site’s list if you have other ideas.