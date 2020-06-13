Almighty: Kill Your Gods was the most exciting new game at the Guerrilla Collective show

Don’t get me wrong, folks, I’m well up for Baldur’s Gate III going into early access, and my heart always skips a beat when I get news about Bloodlines 2. But the main reason I watch game reveal livestreams is to, well, see some games revealed. And though the Guerrilla Collective had a few nice wares laid out in its car boot sale of new stuff, one really got the old synapses firing more than any other.

When I was a kid, one of the few VHS tapes we had was a Thundercats one. The tape itself was pink, which was very exciting for me, so I watched it a lot, and I loved the cat people. And now I am an adult, I love games like Monster Hunter, where I can hammer giant creatures to death with special weapons. So now, it seems, there is a game where I can play as some sort of demonic cat person, and leap across worlds, and punch giant gods until their arms fall off. And then I can run around carrying those fallen arms above my head like a sexy soldier ant. Yes, Almighty: Kill Your Gods! YES!



I mean, yeah, the name is perhaps a bit of a redundancy. I think Almighty would have done by itself, you know? It’s like doing a cooking game called “Baking: Make Some Fucking Cakes”, or a fighting game called “Strongpunch: Hit Some Bastards”. But you know, I think we can admire that clarity of purpose!

You know what else I admire? I admire leaping across a field like an armoured panther with horns to attack a giant insect monster.

I admire using big glaives with claws to cast fireballs.

I admire having additional base-protecting and building to do, rather than just wandering around a hub looking at all the collectibles wot I’ve collected.

Most of all, I admire this woman. Look at her, with her dead boar in one hand and a giant, freshly-ripped-out heart on her shoulder. She’s got things worked out.

Granted, I don’t know much else about this MonHun-meets-Cheetara game yet – not even a release window – but I am super excited to learn. It has big “play this whilst listening to Agatha Christie audiobooks” energy (I am a complex creature), so I offer Runwild Entertainment and Versus Evil my fervent commendations on a trailer well trailed.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing.