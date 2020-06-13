Amazon's MMO New World is getting a closed beta next month

Amazon are going all-in on the gaming scene this year. First they jumped onto the hero-shooter trend with Crucible, and now their MMORPG, New World, is next. At the PC Gaming Show today they revealed a gameplay trailer showing off some of PvP combat, and treated us to some info on its closed beta coming this July.



We’ve already heard lots of info about New World’s lore – which I’m certainly not complaining about, but it’s nice to see more of what we’ll actually be playing, you know? If you missed any of those lore bits, the devs probably explain it best in the press release:

“New World is an Open World MMO that pits players against the haunted wilderness of Aeternum, a mysterious island during the twilight of the Age of Exploration,” it says. “Success in New World ultimately depends on a player’s ability to conquer not only rival players, but Aeternum itself as it unleashes undead legions, hell-bent on purging them from its shores.”

You might be able to experience some of New World on July 23rd, when the game gets its closed beta. During that time players can join in with lots of big battles in the spooky land of Aeturnum – from fortress sieges to “supernatural invasions”, which can have 100 players on the battlefield at once. You can sign up for a chance to get into the closed beta on their website, or you’re guaranteed access by preordering the game.

Then just a month after that it’ll be released properly for everyone, on August 25th. You can buy it on Steam or from Amazon directly, and it’ll cost you £35/$40/€40.

Here’s hoping this MMO is a little more polished than Amazon’s third-person shooter, Crucible, which removed two of its three game modes last week to fix a bunch of issues from its messy launch.

