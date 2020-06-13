Come watch the PC Gaming Show with our post-show analysis

Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

13th June 2020 / 9:10PM

Featured post

The PC Gaming Show is happening right now as I type this, bringing a steady couple of hours of new PC games, new trailers, and plenty of other announcements. Vidbuds Matthew and Colm are currently pouring it into their heads in preparation for a post-show reaction stream. You can hop below to watch the show itself and hang around afterwards for their expert analysis.

The PC Gaming Show is put together by cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer and normally takes place in LA during E3. Since E3 has burst, spreading itself across the summer months as a kind of eternal E3, the PC Gaming Show is instead happening as a livestream. It’s still got Day9 hosting it and lots of PC games though, so the experience hasn’t much changed. You can find all our coverage of the announcements so far via the links below.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when.

Fantastical action-RPG No Place For Bravery is out early next year, gets blood all over its trailer

Gloomwood demo is out now with heavy Thief vibes

2

Dustborn is about smashing cops with words, bats

Escape From Tarkov's next map is off to the big city

