Come watch the PC Gaming Show with our post-show analysis

The PC Gaming Show is happening right now as I type this, bringing a steady couple of hours of new PC games, new trailers, and plenty of other announcements. Vidbuds Matthew and Colm are currently pouring it into their heads in preparation for a post-show reaction stream. You can hop below to watch the show itself and hang around afterwards for their expert analysis.



The PC Gaming Show is put together by cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer and normally takes place in LA during E3. Since E3 has burst, spreading itself across the summer months as a kind of eternal E3, the PC Gaming Show is instead happening as a livestream. It’s still got Day9 hosting it and lots of PC games though, so the experience hasn’t much changed. You can find all our coverage of the announcements so far via the links below.

