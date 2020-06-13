Deliver 80s post in 80s postal delivery story Lake, due out this year

Our VidBud Colm used to be a postman back in the old country, and from what he’s said it was a job he very much enjoyed. Small wonder, then, that big city slicker Meredith would want a go of it for a couple of weeks in Lake, an open world explore-a-town game due out by the end of the year (and a poor SEO optimisation if you ask me, since if I ever forget the name of it I’m going to have to Google things like “post delivery woman video game small town” to find it again).

You play as Meredith, delivering parcels and interacting with the locals of peaceful and beautiful Providence Oaks at a fairly sedate pace. Take a look at the trailer, which was highlighted at during today’s Guerrilla Collective not-E3 livestream, to see if it’s the kind of gentle, twiddling-guitar-music story you’d like – it is obviously the sort of gentle, twiddling-guitar-music story I’d like.



Lake is set in 1986 in Oregon, and Providence Oaks is actually Meredith’s home town, and the name of the game seems to come from the massive lake Providence Oaks sits on. It looks like you can deliver post in whatever order you feel like, and that you can do things in your downtime like visiting the diner. Since this is Meredith’s home town, I expect that a lot of the locals have a history with her that will be brought up and discussed, and I’m sure some memories will be painful. God knows there are some people from school I wouldn’t want to run into again.

Unfortunately the Steam page for Lake doesn’t reveal if you get rated on how well you deliver the post, but the Steam description does imply that Meredith might choose to pack her city job in to be a rural postie full time. It’s the sort of decision I’d think was a tremendous idea after watching a bunch of Disney movies and three white wine spritzers.

