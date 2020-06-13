Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
6

Dwarf Fortress crafts a vibrant new world in new premium edition footage

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

13th June 2020 / 5:45PM

The halls of the mountain king never looked quite so clean. As part of the Guerrilla Collective’s big not-E3 Showcase, Dwarf Fortress co-creator Tarn Adams ran us through the early stages Dwarf Fortress’ prettied-up new paid edition – casually commentating over the genesis of an entire fantasy world before closing on a merry band of dwarves striking their first picks against a colourful new mountain home.

Dwarf Fortress’s “Classic” ASCII-art look has been forging ahead since 2006, and will likely keep digging until the end of time. But today, we got our first proper gander at the game’s upcoming paid Steam release, a collaboration with publishers Kitfox Games to create a jumping-on point that’s a little easier to get into, and a lot nicer to look at.

Naturally, the biggest feature is Dwarf Fortress’s new look. The subterranean sim’s had visual tilesets for years, mind, but this official one does a fine job in turning the ASCII tilesets a clean, 2D look. Watching a hundred-year-long history develop feels far grander with Dwarf Fortress’s new world maps. Even the game’s simple new tilesets paint a more vivid picture of windswept mountainsides and winding caverns than symbols ever could.

This is still all quite early footage, mind. Kitfox notes that much of the gameplay UI is still a work in progress, and “not indicative of the final look”. But coming to Steam is Bay 12’s attempt to make the dwarven story generator a little easier to get into. Beyond a spruced-up style, Adams hopes to keep providing updates on new usability features that’ll make crafting dwarven carnage easier than ever.

Dwarf Fortress’s $20 Steam and Itch debut isn’t quite ready to announce a release date. That hasn’t stopped more stubborn dwarves from creating intricate tales of grudges, alcohol and intrigue, mind. The original remains free over on Bay 12 Games, and one needs only take a step inside Nate Crowley’s Basement of Curiosity for a taste.

For the love of Lorbam, please do not feed the animals.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (6)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Here's a peek at Dwarf Fortress's upcoming non-ASCII maps

26

Here's a preview of Dwarf Fortress's texture overhaul

29

Dwarf Fortress has new villainous actions and pet-able pets

11

Criminal dealings coming to Dwarf Fortress with villainous networks and investigations

8

Latest articles

Baldur's Gate 3 will (maybe) hit early access in August... and that trailer got me well excited

Consider your predicament

Damsel returns to cause distress in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Gonner2 announced, sequel to a cracking shooty platformer

Nordic adventure Röki emerges from the woods next month