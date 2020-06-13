Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Gloomwood demo is out now with heavy Thief vibes

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

13th June 2020 / 10:45PM

A screenshot of the city from Gloomhaven.

Gloomwood has done half my job for me by using the URL “ThiefWithGuns.com”. What more do you need to know? One thing, perhaps: there’s a demo of its first-person stealthing up on Steam now.

If you’re still not convinced of its Thief-y bonafides, here’s a new trailer shown today during the PC Gaming Show:

The Thief vibes are obvious from the stone city you’re exploring, the carpets which muffle your footsteps, and the ability to clambering up walls and ledges. There’s also something Sir, You Are Being Hunted about the enemy’s glowing red vision cones and the click-bang of the rifles you can fight back with.

If you like the demo, Gloomwood is due to enter early access later this year.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when.

Graham Smith

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

More by me

