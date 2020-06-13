Gloomwood demo is out now with heavy Thief vibes

Gloomwood has done half my job for me by using the URL “ThiefWithGuns.com”. What more do you need to know? One thing, perhaps: there’s a demo of its first-person stealthing up on Steam now.

If you’re still not convinced of its Thief-y bonafides, here’s a new trailer shown today during the PC Gaming Show:



The Thief vibes are obvious from the stone city you’re exploring, the carpets which muffle your footsteps, and the ability to clambering up walls and ledges. There’s also something Sir, You Are Being Hunted about the enemy’s glowing red vision cones and the click-bang of the rifles you can fight back with.

If you like the demo, Gloomwood is due to enter early access later this year.

