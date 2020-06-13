Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Gonner2 announced, sequel to a cracking shooty platformer

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

13th June 2020 / 6:30PM

Splendid shoot-o-platformer Gonner will return later this year with a sequel, imaginatively titled Gonner2. Look, you don’t need a fancy name when you have a giant monster made of giant eyes and teeth connected by jiggly tendons. Gonner was a good’un so yes, please, more. See the announcement trailer below.

The blue being at the end reminds me far, far too much of the creepy folks in Gonner creator Ditto’s Utsvulten, where you can feed yourself to a friend. Brr.

“Gonner is this year’s Downwell – a neat, short-form action game that has found the perfect visual style to communicate its near-misses and big hits,” our former Adam said in 2016’s Gonner review. “Whether you want to show off by pushing its systems to the limits or play at a more relaxed and careful pace, basking in the gorgeous music, it’s an absolute delight. I’m not sure I’ll still be dipping into it this time next year, but I don’t regret a single second I’ve spent with it so far.”

Gonner2 is due to launch on Steam later this year. Ditto is joined for the sequel by a team including ooh! Daniel Linssen, the creator of games from Rougelight to Sandstorm. I’m always interested in what Linssen is making.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when.

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: GoNNER

Lose your head

8

Offworld Trading Company and Gonner free on Epic now, A Short Hike next week

17

Gang Beasts, Gonner and more going cheap in a Steam charity sale

6

The Humble Caffeine Bundle is full of games worth staying up late for

11

Latest articles

Baldur's Gate 3 will (maybe) hit early access in August... and that trailer got me well excited

Consider your predicament

Damsel returns to cause distress in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Nordic adventure Röki emerges from the woods next month

System Shock remake trailer makes being hunted by a murderous AI sound quite chill

1