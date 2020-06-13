Nordic adventure Röki emerges from the woods next month

Admittedly, I wouldn’t mind getting lost in Röki‘s mysterious forests. Making an appearance during today’s Guerrilla Collective steam, Polygon Treehouse’s chilled fantasy has found its way out of the gamedev forest, emerging from the treeling with a new trailer and a release date that’ll bring the folklore adventure to Steam and GOG in a little over a month.

It’s not long since we last saw Röki, making a brief cameo during The Escapist’s Indie Showcase this week. Today’s stream pinned down Röki’s final release date with another glimpse at Polygon Treehouse’s stunning wilderness adventure.



We’ve seen Röki wandering the wilds a few times since its “lullaby” teaser last year, providing occasional companionship during my treks through Screenshot Saturday Sundays. Röki is a “dark contemporary fairy tale” concerning Tove (“too-vey”), a hat-wearing young lass who’s ventured into a world of frozen forests, contemporary monsters and magic in search of a way to save her family. Building itself from a deep well of Swedish mythology, Tove will meet a wild cast of very large, fluffy friends who I’m sure all mean her no harm.

That big troll? He’s knocking down trees to help you. Best friend material, right there.

Treehouse founders Tom Jones and Alex Kanaris-Sotiriou might not be working at the same ludicrous fidelity as their previous gigs at Horizon Zero Dawn devs Guerrilla Games, but they’ve painted some wonderfully glacial nordic landscapes to trudge through. It’s a wonderful picturebook look, once I’ve been enamoured with ever since the devs shared the first gifs of Tove’s curious walk cycles.

Röki will venture onto Steam and GOG on July 23rd.

