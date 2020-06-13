Surprise! Slay The Spire is out on iOS now

Oh iPhone users, you’re in for an absolute treat. Slay The Spire has done one of those sneaky surprise launches, making the excellent deck-building roguelike available to download and play on iOS right now. Created by Mega Crit, the game challenges you to battle your way up the Spire – a tower filled with all kinds of monsters that you can defeat using your carefully crafted deck of cards. It really is great, and incredibly addictive.



Last year, Alec Meer called this game “a miracle of design” in his Slay The Spire review, and it’s still managed to get even better since then. There are four characters to choose from now to traverse your way up the Spire, each allowing you to do unique builds and figure out all sorts of interesting ways to fight your way through.

This version of the Spire is the first mobile game published by Humble Games. It’s no secret that it was on its way to iOS either – last week, Mega Crit hinted to fans to tune into to the Guerilla Collective showcase. An Android version is in the works too, but Mega Crit said iOS was a higher priority and they’re not quite ready to talk about the Android launch yet.

Seeing the iOS trailer just reminds me of how truly wonderful Slay The Spire is. I’ve been playing a lot of Monster Train recently, which is a very similar (and brilliant) deck-building Spire-like, but it still doesn’t quite compare to how smooth and polished Slay The Spire is. I really can’t recommend this game highly enough.

As you can probably tell, it’s a pretty popular game with us here at RPS. It’s made our lists for best PC games to play in 2020, the greatest PC games of the 2010s, and was even one of our PC games of the year in 2018.

But you’ve heard enough from us, you can get Slay The Spire is out on the App Store for £10/$10 right now.

Or if this whole thing has merely served as a reminder that Slay The Spire exists, you can also find it on Steam, GOG, and Humble.

