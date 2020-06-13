Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Surprise! Slay The Spire is out on iOS now

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

13th June 2020 / 5:29PM

Oh iPhone users, you’re in for an absolute treat. Slay The Spire has done one of those sneaky surprise launches, making the excellent deck-building roguelike available to download and play on iOS right now. Created by Mega Crit, the game challenges you to battle your way up the Spire – a tower filled with all kinds of monsters that you can defeat using your carefully crafted deck of cards. It really is great, and incredibly addictive.

Last year, Alec Meer called this game “a miracle of design” in his Slay The Spire review, and it’s still managed to get even better since then. There are four characters to choose from now to traverse your way up the Spire, each allowing you to do unique builds and figure out all sorts of interesting ways to fight your way through.

This version of the Spire is the first mobile game published by Humble Games. It’s no secret that it was on its way to iOS either – last week, Mega Crit hinted to fans to tune into to the Guerilla Collective showcase. An Android version is in the works too, but Mega Crit said iOS was a higher priority and they’re not quite ready to talk about the Android launch yet.

Seeing the iOS trailer just reminds me of how truly wonderful Slay The Spire is. I’ve been playing a lot of Monster Train recently, which is a very similar (and brilliant) deck-building Spire-like, but it still doesn’t quite compare to how smooth and polished Slay The Spire is. I really can’t recommend this game highly enough.

As you can probably tell, it’s a pretty popular game with us here at RPS. It’s made our lists for best PC games to play in 2020, the greatest PC games of the 2010s, and was even one of our PC games of the year in 2018.

But you’ve heard enough from us, you can get Slay The Spire is out on the App Store for £10/$10 right now.

Or if this whole thing has merely served as a reminder that Slay The Spire exists, you can also find it on Steam, GOG, and Humble.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when.

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

