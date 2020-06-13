Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

System Shock remake trailer makes being hunted by a murderous AI sound quite chill

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

13th June 2020 / 5:51PM

I would not describe System Shock as easy-going, laid-back, or a game for elevator music. Yet here comes a new trailer out of notE3 suggesting that being pursued by the hordes of a sexy murderous AI might be quite calming. Presumably for players who get well into being called an “insect”. I see you.

I never finished the first System Shock but adored Shock 2 so I am quite keen to finally get around to this. The way they echo the original style of building the world from blocks and wedges has grown on me, though I was initially a bit disappointed when they switched art style. Now, no, I dig this. It looks good.

System Shock is due out on Steam and GOG later this year. You can try an alpha demo on Steam and GOG too, which Nightdive updated only last week.

The System Shock remake seems to be doing a lot better than System Shock 3, which is now in the hands of Tencent following rumours that it was in serious trouble and had lost key dev team members. It’s still not clear quite what’s going on with that now.

Nightdive have also been streaming dev sessions of the Shock remake, if you fancy seeing e.g. two hours of a fella fiddling with levels:

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when.

