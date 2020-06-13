Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

1

The Outlast Trials brings co-op to the grim horror series

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

13th June 2020 / 9:59PM

Key art for The Outlast Trials.

First-person horror fest Outlast is returning for The Outlast Trials. The name and key art above were announced back in December, but the first trailer landed a few moments ago during the PC Gaming Show. We now know it’s a new co-operative take on the gore-smeared running away from the previous two games. There’s a first new trailer below, involving drilling something into a person’s face.

There aren’t a lot of other details on the game as I type this. The game’s apparently set during the Cold War and has something to do with mind control experiments, with you and up to three friends trapped within the halls of a facility infested with things that want to kill you.

The only other things I know come via a developer tweet, which mentions that it’s aiming for a 2021 release and that you’ll also be able to play it as a singleplayer game. It’s also coming to Steam and Epic though at the time of writing the Steam page isn’t live.

Our former horror afficianado Adam (RPS in peace) didn’t think much of Outlast 2 in his review, saying that it went so far in its attempts to be depraved that it became silly and ultimately dull. “Put simply, I was bored most of the time I was playing.” Oof.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when.

