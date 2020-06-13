What are we all playing this notE3 weekend?
News Editor
13th June 2020 / 9:00AM
Hello to you all on this, the first (second?) weekend of notE3. Mate, to hell with it, I’m calling it E3 – see our E3 2020 tag for all our news and thoughts so far from this week/fortnight/month/season. In particular, consult our E3 stream schedule for all the marketing events going on this weekend. So many shows.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alice Bee
This is a busy weekend work wise, but in between I will be continuing on my quest to become a battery chicken farmer in Stardew Valley as well as playing more of The Sims 4’s Eco Lifestyle expansion. My Sim is getting very good at making candles.
Alice0
I don’t have much time for anything that’s not notE3 but I do want to level up a bit for Destiny 2’s new dungeon. Not that I’d have time to play it if I were at the right level. I have also been playing Mass Effect Andromeda and I’m not quite sure what made me finally start. I like Ryder, as much as I don’t like her being put in the role of a quasi-mythical figure. But this game could’ve done with cutting at least half the quests. Too much stuff spread too thin is tiresome, yet every now and then one will be worth it.
Colm
I’m not totally familiar with the genre, so the lack of any meaningful tutorial was a bit of a hurdle at first, but I’ve been having a lot of fun with Monster Train over the last week. I plan on having more fun with it this weekend. Fun is nice. Choo, choo, and all that.
Dave
With Samurai Shodown games being on PC now, I’ll be hacking and slashing my way through the series. I noticed that they included the previously unreleased version of Samurai Shodown V in the free collection, so that’s worth looking into if you’re interested. I will also be playing the new one. This is all before I have the wonderful combination of a new Pokémon expansion and moving house to look forward to, so this may be my last weekend where it’s relatively quiet.
Graham
At the urging of my peers, I have leapt aboard the moving Monster Train. I’ve only played for 45 minutes so far but I’m compelled to continue by stories about thorns and entire factions based on candles. I hope they take care when alighting from the train.
Imogen
I’ve watched the trailer for the new Ratchet and Clank game more times than I can count, and I’m gonna struggle to play anything else while I know it exists. Played some Valorant last night and instead of callouts I was just spouting R&C lore at everyone. To channel this excitement into something more relevant, I think I might break out the PS2 to play through the originals.
Katharine
I’ll be playing “Let’s see who can announce the most games at notE3” this weekend, as I’ll be glued to the YouTubes downing shots every time someone says the word “cyberpunk” and “epic gamer moments” during one of the big notE3 streams. I might try and fit some Animal Crossing in to liven things up a bit, but who has time to play games when there are so many new ones to write about?
Matthew
I’m about 40 hours into Desperados 3, trying to tick off tricky bonus objectives. One asks you to finish a level without touching a bush. In a stealth game? Unthinkable.
Nate
Oh god, games. I really wanted to have a further go at Space Haven, after an initial session this week left me intrigued, but I suspect it might be one I want to leave in the early access oven for a while. I’ve been on and off with Monster Train too, but for some reason I’m not sure I’m sticking to it like Matt is. Mind you, I’ve got aquariums to build, so maybe I’ll play the good old game of Real Life Fish instead for a change.
Ollie
Monster Train is pretty grand, friends. I took out the final boss in a single hit last night, and now that I’ve have a true taste for ridiculously overpowered decks, I find I’m thinking about little else in my downtime.
Sin
What am I playing this weekend? OVER ONE THOUSAND GAMES FOR BASICALLY NOTHING, YOU FOOLS. Maybe one of the 106 I downloaded on Monday, before the number of games included doubled. Maybe one of the 40+ I already know are good, like Hyperspace Dogfights, or Football Drama, or Super Slime Arena, or Helium Rain, or Speed Dating For Ghosts, or Stardrop, or Jumpgrid, or American Election, or El Tango De La Muerte, or Combo Postage, or Plunge, or WATCH ME JUMP IS IN THERE PLAY IT CONFOUND YOU AAAHHHH
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?