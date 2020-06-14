ACE Team's The Eternal Cylinder still looks wild

It feels very 2020 to wish for a vast annihilating cylinder to flatten the world, but goodness me I am so up for The Eternal Cylinder. The latest game from ACE Team, the makers of Zeno Clash and Rock Of Ages, is about cute critters trying to escape a monolothic planet-pulverising tube rolling over the landscape. They’ll eat other life to gain new abilities aiding their escape, which sounds fun but… I’m still in the stage of being wowed by how wild it looks. ACE Team’s surreal style is such a treat, and a new trailer shows off more of the weird life we’ll meet.



The murderpipe is very good. The flabby cube with a trunk is very good. The giant mouth atop two diddy feet is very good. The colossal giraffephants are very good. Whatever that mechman is, it’s very good indeed.

The Endless Cylinder is out on the Epic Games Store later this year, as well as Xbone and PS4. For more on what it is, see Alice Bee’s preview from last year.

ACE Team are also working on Rock Of Ages 3, their third game about rolling a big ol’ boulder through an obstacle course–and art history–to smash the enemy’s base. That’s still in open beta until Tuesday, then will launch in full on July 21st.

