Everything you missed from Guerrilla Collective Day Two

Just in case you’re in need of more new PC games for your calendar, indie stream extravaganza The Guerrilla Collective is back for a second day of announcements. If you missed what happened yesterday, you can catch up on everything that happened on Day One of the Guerrilla Collective by clicking that link there, but here’s everything that went down on Day Two.

The Guerrilla Collective is a three-day festival of new PC game announcements, so I’ll be updating this article with all the announcements from Day Three tomorrow after the stream finishes. You might have seen some of the games appear in the PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show, but in most cases we get a closer look at them in the Guerrilla Collective stream, or more in-depth developer interviews, so there’s plenty to dig into here. Remember, you can check out all the Guerrilla Collective games on their Steam page, too.

Guerrilla Collective Day Two (June 14th)



The Eternal Cylinder – new trailer

The Eternal Cylinder is probably going to be one of this year’s weirdest games, but we are absolutely here for it. Sort of Pikmin meets Spore, you’ll need to mutate, adapt and evolve to overcome whatever the world throws at you as you escape from the ominous eternal cylinder. Still no release date, unfortunately, but you can sign up for its upcoming beta right now.



Eldest Souls – new trailer

We got a closer look at Fallen Flag’s pixel art Soulslike today, showing off shards you’ll utilise to power up your tiny warrior after defeating your giant foes. Still no word on when it’s coming out sadly, but if you’re into 2D Souls games, then this is definitely one to watch.



No Straight Roads – new trailer, dev interview

A few weeks ago, rhythmic hack and slash game No Straight Roads was delayed until a little later this summer due to Covid-19, but today we got a fresh look at a brand-new level today to help plug the gap. As well as shredding your guitar to interact with the environment, we got a look at Sayu, a virtual idol boss. Alas, still no concrete release date, though.



Skate Story – new trailer

Chill skating platformer Skate Story showed off loads of new tricks in today’s Guerrilla Collective stream, including how the controls work, too. We only got a glimpse of game pad controls, admittedly, but they look pretty darn intuitive if you ask me. And cor that music.



Gori Cuddly Carnage – new trailer

If you thought The Eternal Cylinder was weird, this cat hoverboard hack and slasher is very much on the same wavelength. As you plough through hordes of crazed unicorns, you’ll be using your hoverboard to slice, dice and slash your way to victory. No release date yet, but Gori Cuddly Carnage has our interest piqued.



Metal Hellsinger – new gameplay trailer

Metal Hellsinger has been cropping up all over the shop this weekend, but today’s Guerrilla Collective stream gave us a closer, more detailed look at its rhythmic FPS gameplay. The footage is from their pre-alpha build, so certain elements are likely to change in the run up to release, but the devs explained how the music will build and crescendo with full vocals as you chain up your multiplier score and build up your ultimate bar. Voice actor Troy Baker was also on hand for some chat, as he’ll be playing a skull character who’s also one of your weapons. We also saw a boss fight with the Red Judge, who’s the game’s main antagonist.



Jay And Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch – new trailer

Beat ’em up fans, this one’s for you. The latest Jay And Silent Bob game sees you unleashing all manner of punches, kicks and head smashes as you fight to regain your lost customers from the town’s new mega mall.



Vigil : The Longest Night – new trailer

Miss the mad beasts and fast paced action of the handheld Castlevania games? Then Vigil: The Longest Night is the sidescrolling hack and slasher for you. You play as Leila, and you’ll be battling through the titular longest night to uncover the truth behind this eternal darkness.



30XX – new trailer

The new trailer for this run ‘n’ gunner gave us a closer look at hero Ace. As well as being able to call down lightning and a nifty uppercut to give him an extra lift when jumping, his style bar recharges faster than other characters, letting you bust out those special moves more often.



Source of Madness – new game reveal

Strange creatures abound in this 2D action roguelike, and some of them are truly ginormous. If there’s one theme to today’s stream, it’s weird tentacle beasts. And Source Of Madness looks like it’s going to be chock full of them. No release date yet, though.



Skeleton Crew – new trailer

Described as a gothic platformer with a pinball twist, Skeleton Crew is about kicking everything in sight to solve puzzles, reach secret areas and journey across the map. There will be support for up to four-player co-op, too. It’s coming later this autumn.



Speed Limit – new trailer

Taking a leaf out of Sayonara Wild Hearts’ book, will see you change perspective as you flit between dozens of different genres, from sidescrolling running ‘n’ gunning, top down driving, and isometric shump’ing. You can play a free demo for it right now, too, as it’s not coming out until the middle of 2021.



Evil Genius 2: World Domination – new trailer and developer interview

Like Metal Hellsinger, we’ve seen plenty of glimpses of Evil Genius 2 over the last few days, but this deep-dive into its new trailer gives us an even more detailed look at this Bond villain sim. There are new types of minions, as well as classics from the original, and you’ll also have upper class henchmen at your disposal to carry out specific orders as well. You’ll have to recruit them before you can utilise their special skills, though. Original composer James Hannigan will also be returning to compose the score.



Per Aspera – new trailer

In Per Aspera, you’ll be turning Mars blue by melting the ice caps and building up your terraforming operation. However, a strange presence suddenly materialises to put a stop to your operation. Will you be able to succeed?



Floppy Knights – new trailer

In this grid-based, tactical deckbuilder, you’ll be helping Phoebe and Carlton earn lots of cash and save the world with their army of creatures summoned from magical cards. There’s a demo available on Steam now, too, if you want to give it a go.



Wolfstride – new game reveal

Pilot giant mechs to win the Ultimate Mech Tournament in this turn-based tactical combat game. To make sure your mech’s up to the task, though, you’ll need to hit the streets to take on extra jobs to earn money to pay for your next upgrades. No release date yet, other than it’s “coming soon”.



Star Renegades – new trailer

Due later this year, Star Renegades is a strategy RPG where you’ll need to outsmart your AI enemies, and we’ve got a new fully animated trailer for it. Its tactical turn-based battle system looks super stylish, and you can exploit it to counter and interrupt enemy attacks. Missions are procedurally generated, too, so no two playthroughs will ever be the same.



Midnight Ghost Run – new trailer

Team RPS enjoyed this ghost-busting multiplayer survival game when we played it at E3 last year, so it’s great to see Midnight Ghost Hunt resurface with a new trailer and news of an alpha test taking place next month in July.



Calico – new trailer

Giant cats. Wibbly cats. Round cats. Flourescent cats. Calico has them all. Did I mention you can also ride cats like a mighty steed in this cute witch ’em up? And wear them on your head? Alas, we still don’t have a release date for this cat-tastic indie gem yet, but here’s hoping it won’t be long.



Lost At Sea – new game reveal

Lost At Sea asks what your most important memories are as you traverse an abandoned island. Friends? Family? Your first love? Discover who you are and where you came from in this gorgeous narrative exploration game. But beware, there are dark forces at work here, so make sure you don’t get lost in your own mind.



Nuts – new trailer

What if Firewatch but even more stylish and only about squirrels? Photograph the local wildlife and fax the photos to your research team in this squirrel surveillance sim. No word on a release date, though.



Almighty Kill Your Gods – new developer interview

We got our first glimpse of this Monster Hunter-like yesterday, but today the developers were on hand to walk us through some more all-new gameplay. Glide or gallop like a beast across its wild plains, and rebuild your home with the limbs and loot dropped by your slain foes. Classes are determined by your play style, and you can upgrade everything from your character to your home island. Eventually you’ll be able to visit your friends’ home islands, too, and take on huge enemy invasions with them, too.



Haven – new gameplay trailer

Get your best look at Haven yet, the next game from the creators of Furi. We see our heroes Yu and Kai gather up toxic rust and synthesise it when they get back home in their cabin, chilling out and having a nap. Alas, still no firm release date.



Drake Hollow – new gameplay trailer

The next game from The Molassus Flood, this new trailer for Drake Hollow gives us a closer look at the game’s campaign. In it, you’ll be creating a camp for the native Drakes, strange vegetable creatures in need of protection from the wild, vicious creatures of the world. To do that, you’ll need to venture out into the wilds to gather seeds and other crafting materials, and defend your camp from incoming Feral raids. It’s coming out on July 17th.



Pull Stay – new trailer

Coming in 2021, this mad-looking beat ’em up meets tower defence game feels very much like Katamari Damacy meets The Norwood Suite. Full of surreal, bonkers humour, mad scenarios and some very strange sentient tempura prawns, Pull Stay is about defending your shut-in friend Susumu as he finally leaves the house to get his haircut. Susumu, we’ve got your back.

