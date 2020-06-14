Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
7

Ex-Witcher devs announce Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart Of The Forest

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

14th June 2020 / 5:12PM

It’s all getting a bit cramped in the World Of Darkness, but it seems there’s space to squeeze in at least one more wolf. Putting the other White Wolf behind them, two former Witcher devs today announced Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart Of The Forest – an upcoming tale of anger, activism and global warming as told through the lens of the big bad wolf. Not that any of that’s in the teaser, mind. We’ll just have to make do with this rather lovely owl.

It’s a brief teaser, sure, but I’m confident we can scrape together a game from these component parts. A digger? Dogs? An owl? Sounds like a smashing time already.

Heart Of The Forest is being developed by Wanderlust: Travel Stories devs Different Tales. With that in mind, I’d expect something strongly centred on narrative, closer to the interactive fiction end of the table at which that gap year sim sat. With former The Witcher project lead Jacek Brzeziński and lead story designer Artur Ganszyniec on board, though, the team certainly have a fair bit of expertise in writing monster stories.

Otherwise, this brief tease is really all we have to go by for now, along with brief blurbs from developers describing a particularly contemporary take on the supernatural – one deeply concerned with ecological disaster.

“Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest is a game of savage resistance using the werewolf myth to tell a personal, contemporary tale about anger and activism in the times of the Climate Change,” reads a description on the developers’ site.

World Of Darkness is having something of a moment right now. We’ve got Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 coming (under the narrative care of former RPS-er and Alice O’s former flatmate Cara Ellison), and a new trailer this week revealed the return of Damsel. We’ve also seen a new trailer for fellow canine caper Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood. Sticking to the “Thing: The Description – Subtitle” format, this week also brought the announcement of VR spook ’em up Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife

Seems like someone’s counting on y’all really wanting monsters right now. Different Tales expect to share more deets on Heart Of The Forest next month.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Source Of Madness uses machine learning to generate eldritch horrors

Skate Story's underworld kickflips get technical in a new trailer

ACE Team's The Eternal Cylinder still looks wild

3

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Lightning ghost meets 400 rats disguised as a man

2

Latest articles

Source Of Madness uses machine learning to generate eldritch horrors

Skate Story's underworld kickflips get technical in a new trailer

ACE Team's The Eternal Cylinder still looks wild

3

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Lightning ghost meets 400 rats disguised as a man

2