Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Nuts demo lets you spy on squirrels and their secrets

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

14th June 2020 / 8:35PM

Squirrels: they’re hiding something. No matter how cute they look, they’re keeping something from us and maybe it’s more than just food. Perhaps you’ll see some of their secrets in the new demo for Nuts, a game about surveilling the goings-on of squirrels. By day, carefully place your cameras. By night, sit back to watch where the blighters go. It’s a first-person puzzle game of sorts, about the daily cycle of tweaking camera locations to follow the furry fiends, but also has a story about squirrely secrets. I’m interested.

If this sounds familiar, that’s likely because it’s expanded from a game jam game Matt played in 2018. Now it’s looking a lot fancier and has that whole voiced story going on. At this point, I have no clue whether that story is going to be fun and silly or dark and deadly. Never can tell with squirrels.

I like how tacticle Nuts is. Pick up the phone. Press the buttons on your monitors. Feed photos into the fax machine. Pop papers up on the board. Some good bits of first-person fiddling there. While the demo ends soon after introducing the basics, I’m keen to see where it might go with future puzzles and plot.

Nuts is due to launch on Steam in 2021. For now, you can grab that demo from Steam and see more on its website.

It’s made by Jonatan Van Hove (Laza Knitez), Pol Clarissou (Vignettes and Orchids To Dusk, plus small spookings like Offline), Almut Schwacke (sound designer on Anno 1800), Torfi, and Charlene Putney (writer on Baldur’s Gate 3 and Divinity: Original Sin 2). Noodlecake are publishing.

Disclosure: Jonatan Van Hove has done stuff for The Wild Rumpus, an events group I’m part of. I also know some of the team, I wouldn’t say well but I’m glad when I bump into them at some event once every five years?

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when.

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Nuts is a neat game about squirrel surveillance

5

Everything you missed from Guerrilla Collective Day Two

PC game trailers and deep dives ahoy

Source Of Madness uses machine learning to generate eldritch horrors

3

Skate Story's underworld kickflips get technical in a new trailer

Latest articles

Everything you missed from Guerrilla Collective Day Two

PC game trailers and deep dives ahoy

Source Of Madness uses machine learning to generate eldritch horrors

3

Skate Story's underworld kickflips get technical in a new trailer

ACE Team's The Eternal Cylinder still looks wild

5